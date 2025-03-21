Credit: CBS

In-game interviews are what they are — an unavoidable part of everyone’s viewing experience.

They’re not going anywhere, so we can either accept their existence or find some value in the moments they offer. We understand the complaints, especially during in-game action. But asking a head coach for a comment during a break in play is the best way forward, even if said head coach isn’t going to give you much of anything.

Some do, others don’t.

Baylor’s Scott Drew gave Tracy Wolfson plenty to chew on until he didn’t.

CBS’s lead sideline reporter caught up with the Baylor Bears head coach during a break in the action. While his team held the lead, V. J. Edgecombe was scoreless until then. He had gone 0-for-3 from the field, though he did end the first half with four points.

Wolfson wondered what Drew told the former five-star recruit on the sideline.

“Oh, V.J.’s doing great,” Drew said when Wolfson asked him what he wanted to see from his freshman guard. “He affects the game in every area. He’s playing great defense. He’s rebounding. He’s taking good looks. So, that’s the last thing I’m worried about. We had a couple of guys run something wrong, and I was like, ‘Try to get everyone organized, will you?'”

Drew laughed, looking like he wanted to say more, and then turned to Wolfson to inform her, “That’s all I got.”

“… That’s all I got.” – Baylor HC Scott Drew made it clear he had no more to offer Tracy Wolfson with his interview, and that got a big laugh out of Ian Eagle. #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/kBwTusoahd — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) March 21, 2025

Nothing he offered her was groundbreaking by any stretch of the imagination, but that last answer did draw a laugh out of Ian Eagle.

Ultimately, these interviews might not always provide the deep insights we crave, but they’re part of the game’s fabric.

Coaches like Drew give us what they can in the moment; sometimes, that’s all we get.