Credit: CBS

CBS did not waste any time getting into the bracket reveal during Sunday evening’s Selection Show, continuing a multiyear trend for the network.

It took just 40 seconds for CBS to go from host Adam Zucker’s introduction to the beginning of the 68-team reveal when the Selection Show began at 6 p.m. ET on Sunday evening.

CBS kept pleasantries to a minimum when kicking off this year’s Selection Show 😂 pic.twitter.com/4qaBvNcu1N — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) March 15, 2026

Zucker quickly introduced the panel of Clark Kellogg, Seth Davis, and Bruce Pearl, asking Pearl one simply question about what it’s like to wait for your team’s name to be called.

“No matter where I was, in a Division-II cafeteria or a Division-I auditorium, I cried when I heard my school’s name because I knew how much it meant to my players and how much it meant to the entire community,” Pearl said.

“Works for me, I say we get to the picks, Clark,” Seth Davis replied.

“Yes sir, let’s do it!” Kellogg said.

“Ready to go! Good luck everybody,” Zucker said, wrapping up the lightning quick introduction.

And before we knew it, Zucker announced Duke as the No. 1 overall seed in the tournament.

Now, CBS has come a long way from that much-maligned two-hour Selection Show from 2016. The network realizes viewers are there for one reason and one reason only, and that’s to see the bracket. Analysis is best saved for after the reveal.

But less than a minute between Zucker’s first words and the first team being revealed? That’s quick even by the most optimistic of expectations. Props to CBS for keeping it moving and giving the people what they want.