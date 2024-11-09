Auburn men's basketball in their season opening game Auburn Tigers guard Denver Jones (2) is introduced as Auburn Tigers take on Vermont Catamounts at Neville Arena in Auburn, Ala., on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024. Auburn Tigers leads Vermont Catamounts 46-21 at halftime.
On Friday, the Auburn Tigers men’s basketball team was scheduled to depart for Houston for its biggest matchup of the season so far on Saturday night against the Houston Cougars. However, things didn’t go to plan, which led to one post from the Auburn social media team aging about as poorly as possible.

Prior to their flight, a number of Auburn players posed for pictures which would be used in a post on X with the caption “liftoff”.

The only problem is that “liftoff” for the Tigers basketball team was far more brief than they had probably planned.

In one of the more bizarre stories of the young college basketball season, multiple college basketball reporters took to social media to report on an altercation just after the flight departed, resulting in the flight returning back to Auburn just 45 minutes after taking off.

According to Connor Noonan, there were three players involved, including Chad Baker-Mazara, Drake Caldwell, and Dylan Caldwell.

If the name Chad Baker-Mazara rings a bell, it may be because he was ejected from the team’s Round of 64 matchup against Yale in last year’s NCAA Tournament after elbowing an opposing player in the ribs. So there already seems to be a bit of a reputation involved when it comes to Baker-Mazara as a player.

Given the post hours before, college basketball fans got a good laugh out of the drama going on with the Tigers.

“Can’t wait to see the after pics,” joked longtime Auburn sportswriter Bryan Matthews in a post on X.

“Yeah, about that,” wrote Kevin Scarbinsky of The Birmingham Lede.

“Houston, you have a problem,” wrote Stuart Donald of Sip and Chew with Mike and Stu on 106.5 FM.

This kind of incident really couldn’t have come at a worse time for Bruce Pearl’s team as it gets ready to face an extremely talented Houston team. But at least it did produce some laughs ahead of the highly anticipated game.

