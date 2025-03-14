Photo Credit: PBS NewsHour/YouTube.

On Thursday, the college basketball world was dealt some tragic news pertaining to legendary sports writer John Feinstein, who passed away at the age of 68. And this prompted the Atlantic 10 Conference, hosting the A-10 Tournament in the city Feinstein made his name in, to go out of their way to offer a touching tribute to the late media personality.

A10 Commissioner Bernadette V. McGlade issued a statement on Feinstein’s passing, calling him a “legendary storyteller who built lasting relationships with coaches, players, and administrators” in the conference.

In a post from the Atlantic 10 Conference X account, the conference outlined that they would be leaving Feinstein’s seat open for Thursday’s Conference Tournament games being held in Washington D.C., as he was originally expected to cover the event.

“The Atlantic 10 joins the college basketball world in mourning the unexpected passing of John Feinstein today,” wrote McGlade. “John was a legendary storyteller who built lasting relationships with coaches, players, and administrators. College Basketball lost a hall of fame writer, and we will miss his presence on the sidelines at our championship each March.”

Statement from Atlantic 10 Commissioner Bernadette V. McGlade on the passing of @WashPost Sportswriter John Feinstein. The Atlantic 10 will leave John’s press row seat open during tonight’s session in his memory. pic.twitter.com/PweFBbYBXX — Atlantic 10 Conference (@atlantic10) March 13, 2025

Many fellow media members at the Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament took notice of this thoughtful gesture, posting pictures of Feinstein’s empty seat and credentials on social media.

The seat that John Feinstein was to have at the Atlantic 10 men’s basketball tournament tonight is left vacant in his honor: pic.twitter.com/VSjZAQt1EB — Jonathan Tannenwald (@jtannenwald) March 13, 2025

We’ve left John’s seat at the #A10MBB Championship open tonight. We will miss having him courtside and trading stories in the media room. @PostSports and college basketball lost a great one today. pic.twitter.com/MpOw2n7cIU — Drew Dickerson (@Drew_Dickerson) March 13, 2025

Feinstein was a jack-of-all-trades when it comes to the number of sports he covered over the years, writing 44 books throughout his life that pertained to a number of different sports, including baseball, football, basketball, tennis, and golf among others.

But of his 44 books, perhaps his claim to fame was for “A Season on the Brink”, which was centered around a year-long deep dive into the 1985-86 Indiana Hoosiers Men’s Basketball team and head coach Bob Knight.

In addition to writing “A Season on the Brink”, Feinstein was renowned for the work he did at The Washington Post, a role he has held since 1977.

It is quite clear that Feinstein is both beloved and incredibly respected for all the work he has done over the years as a sports writer, based on the sheer number of tributes that have poured in from media personalities across the country in light of his passing. And this gesture from the Atlantic 10 Conference is only further proof of exactly that.