Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

The Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils men’s basketball team won its third game of the season on Saturday, defeating the Arkansas Pine-Bluff Golden Lions, 70-69.

Currently 365th (dead last) in KenPom rankings, the Delta Devils moved to 3-27 on the year. The loss, meanwhile, might have broken Arkansas Pine-Bluff coach Solomon Bozeman.

The Golden Lions aren’t having a stellar season at 12-17, but they sure seemed like they should have been able to put away the lowly Delta Devils. Though they led by four at halftime, things fell apart in the second half due to some very costly mistakes, including several technical fouls. Afterward, Bozeman wasn’t having it.

Another Won pic.twitter.com/VPMbkKLpDd — Delta Devils Men’s Basketball (Unofficial) (@MVSUMBB) March 1, 2026

“We’re emotionally unstable at times. And it shows. We’re up 10, 12 points, and then we just lose our f*cking mind and get f*cking techs,” he said during the SWAC TV post-game broadcast.

Arkansas–Pine Bluff HC Solomon Bozeman after loss to Mississippi Valley State (ranked dead last on KenPom): “We’re emotionally unstable at times. And it shows. We’re up 10, 12 points, and then we just lose our f*cking mind and get f*cking techs.” pic.twitter.com/tV9LnpJkWL — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) March 1, 2026

Bozeman has been the coach at UAPB since 2021, and it’s been a tough run. The Golden Lions have yet to put together a winning season in his five years at the helm, though not for lack of trying. He made headlines several years back when he called a timeout to make his team run sprints during a game. That strategy doesn’t seem to be paying off in the interim.