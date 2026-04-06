All Times Eastern
NCAA Men’s Tournament
National Championship
Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN
Announcers: Ian Eagle/Grant Hill/Bill Raftery//Tracy Wolfson
UConn vs. Michigan — TBS/TNT/truTV/HBO Max, 8:50 p.m.
Announcers: Ernie Johnson/Charles Barkley/Clark Kellogg/Bruce Pearl/Kenny Smith
Championship Central live from Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN — TBS/TNT/truTV/HBO Max, 6:30 p.m.
Inside March Madness live from Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN — TBS/TNT/truTV/HBO Max, 11:30 p.m.
The Hoops HQ Show — Fubo Sports Network, 11 a.m.
The Bracket Club — CBS Sportts HQ, 1 p.m.
March Madness 360 live from Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN — CBS Sports Network, 4:30 p.m.
Coach K on College Basketball — TBS/TNT/truTV/HBO Max, 6 p.m.
College GameDay live from Indianapolis, IN — ESPN/ESPN Unlimited, 7 p.m.
NCAA Championship In-Game Live Gameday — SportsGrid, 8:30 p.m.
NCAA March Madness Bracket Breakdown live from Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN — CBS Sports Network, 11:30 p.m.
About Ken Fang
Ken has been covering the sports media in earnest at his own site, Fang's Bites since May 2007 and at Awful Announcing since March 2013.
He provides a unique perspective having been an award-winning radio news reporter in Providence and having worked in local television.
Fang celebrates the four Boston Red Sox World Championships in the 21st Century, but continues to be a long-suffering Cleveland Browns fan.