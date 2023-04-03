As the clock wound down Sunday and the LSU Tigers were assured of victory over the Iowa Hawkeyes in the 2023 women’s national championship game, Angel Reese went out of her way to give Caitlin Clark a taste of her own medicine, showing off her ring finger and throwing the “you can’t see me” gesture as she followed Clark across the court.

It was a moment made for Twitter. Or perhaps more aptly, it was the kind of moment where Twitter reminds you why it’s such an efficient nightmare factory. Immediate reactions are met by hot takes, which are then hit with reactions, which cause a backlash, everything gets recalibrated through context, and the cycle churns until the conversation burns out.

Angel Reese hits Caitlin Clark with the "You Can't See Me" ? pic.twitter.com/eA0YT0m9tA — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) April 2, 2023

Was Angel Reese disrespectful and a sore winner? Was this just part of a give-and-take between star competitors? Is it cut and dry or is there nuance here? Perhaps most importantly, is this issue black-and-white, or is it Black or white?

The sports media world spent the rest of its day drawing battle lines for and against Reese, as well as what this moment stood for in the larger context of sportsmanship, competition, and “class.”

People hating on Angel Reese or Caitlin Clark. Stop. Unapologetically confident young women should be celebrated NOT hated.

Get used to it. — Holly Rowe (@sportsiren) April 2, 2023

There are two pieces of important context at the heart of every reaction to what happened on Sunday.

First, it didn’t happen in a vacuum. Clark did the “you can’t see me” gesture while putting up huge numbers against Louisville in the Elite Eight. It went viral. There are probably people falling all over themselves to tell you they thought it was disrespectful at the time but, by and large, the reaction to Clark’s antics was pretty positive. Hell, even John Cena himself loved it.

Even if they could see you…they couldn’t guard you! Congrats on the historic performance @CaitlinClark22 and to @IowaWBB on advancing to the Final Four! @MarchMadnessWBB #WFinalFour https://t.co/QvpYDTESwb — John Cena (@JohnCena) March 28, 2023

Clark has also dished out some other gestures over the course of the last few games. Along with playing to the crowd at various points, she dismissively waived her hand at South Carolina’s Raven Johnson in the Final Four. Again, the reactions were mostly positive and about how “savage” it was, though LSU certainly took notice.

Angel Reese talks about the "You Can't See Me" gesture she gave Caitlin Clark. "I was WAITING…" pic.twitter.com/if51kO5m1B — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) April 2, 2023

The point is not to say that Clark should have been admonished more for her taunts and gestures, but simply to note that the reaction was pretty positive across the board.

The second piece of critical context is that Reese is Black and Clark is white, as you probably ascertained on your own. And that’s important because we’re literally days away from South Carolina’s Dawn Staley pushing back on media narratives that her team of predominantly Black players is made up of “bar fighters” and “thugs” because of their style of play.

And now, two days later, certain corners of the internet and sports media world are losing their minds over something the Black player did once even though the white player has been taunting her opponents with reckless abandon for weeks now.

And so, when certain hot takes from the sports media world started making themselves known on Twitter and elsewhere, it was pretty apparent that they lacked at least one, if not both, pieces of context (and in some cases, perhaps purposefully).

What a fucking idiot https://t.co/C8dW0tukfP — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) April 2, 2023

Classless piece of shit https://t.co/e2qo7g5iXi — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) April 2, 2023

What a classless move by Angel Reese. Doing WAY too much to taunt Clark. — Danny Kanell (@dannykanell) April 2, 2023

Setting aside the irony of these old men on opposite sides of the political spectrum coming together to publicly call a 20-year-old woman “a fucking idiot” and “classless piece of shit,” this kind of kneejerk reaction seemed like a classic trap of taking a moment free of context and assigning whatever values you think it violates. To say nothing of the values these men purport to represent.

And it was hard not to notice the reaction these kinds of takes received from the sports media world.

Fuck you Keith. Sincerely. https://t.co/E2a6xGTEf5 — Van Lathan Jr (@VanLathan) April 3, 2023

So, the 20yo collegiate athlete is not just an “idiot” but a “f@$&%^% idiot”? Lord, let me find grace. Even if you feel her actions are classless—which can be your opinion—is this the best way to teach Angel Reese otherwise? Nobody is perfect, just something to think about. GN. https://t.co/Qu1kPWEXpS — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) April 3, 2023

Keep that same energy Keith. For the record… I’m good with both women talking trash. Not a damn thing wrong with it in competitive sports. Dish and take it. https://t.co/57UAzHz791 pic.twitter.com/1ZQmLCakRX — JOHN JOHNSON II (@TheJJohnsonTV) April 2, 2023

Leave that in drafts, Keith. You’ve been telling us wayyyyy too much about yourself lately. https://t.co/8W9JC9JyX2 — Khari Thompson (@kdthompson5) April 3, 2023

So I’m going to pick this fight. Fuck you. https://t.co/GAMrXgcJ0o — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) April 3, 2023

Y’all remember when the same guy made disparaging comments about a Black woman hockey player who spoke out against Barstool? https://t.co/ui9JVskkE3 — Evan F. Moore (@evanFmoore) April 3, 2023

She's a college athlete, acting out, joining Baker Mayfield and countless others. This tweet is far more classless than her taunting. Let's hope you both grow up. https://t.co/idzsbOItd4 — Jason Whitlock (@WhitlockJason) April 2, 2023

Wow. @stoolpresidente, she's 20-years old. Relax, and think about the iffy stuff you did at 20. Or, in your case, yesterday. https://t.co/zhvOK3bOvL — Jeff Pearlman (@jeffpearlman) April 2, 2023

Was it classless when Caitlin Clark did it ? gTFOH with that — Booger (@ESPNBooger) April 2, 2023

If you didn’t say it was classless when Caitlin Clark did it to her opponents then don’t say it about Angel Reese either. https://t.co/5S8P6mvhhx — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) April 2, 2023

She had just won a National Championship. This really shouldn't require explanation to you, a reported adult human. https://t.co/rgRH8rNvjn — Evan Grant (@Evan_P_Grant) April 3, 2023

Twitter Main Character Energy aside, there was also room in the sports media world to point out the double standard that seemed to be in play for Reese and how it fits into the larger discussion around women’s college basketball right now.

How Angel Reese is being vilified by many highlights exactly what @dawnstaley was talking about. — Jalen Rose (@JalenRose) April 2, 2023

If you praised Caitlin Clark as competitive, fiery, and passionate for doing the “You can’t See me” celebration and are criticizing Angel Reese for the same we already know!! — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) April 2, 2023

And then there was Pablo Torre who, along with making a great case for blood feuds between great athletes, also pointed out that, had Iowa won, Clark probably would have done the same thing, leaving us all to wonder if that would have been met with the same reaction.

We need to stop moralizing. Angel Reese winning a title and doing every celebration Caitlin Clark might have done but twice as theatrically has me excited for games that haven't even happened yet. STOP TRYING TO DISCOURAGE BLOODFEUDS BETWEEN GREAT PLAYERS https://t.co/847luKQpqP — Pablo Torre (@PabloTorre) April 2, 2023

Of course, both Clark and Reese praised one another after the game and Clark doesn’t seem to be bothered by the gesture. So what does it mean, in the end? The gesture itself ends up being a pretty benign moment. The reaction to the gesture becomes the thing. And we get to learn a little bit about who understands context, who doesn’t, and who decides to make the moment about them either way.