Photo Credit: NCAA March Madness; YouTube

Hoops HQ, a college basketball digital media company launched by Seth Davis in 2024, has made a significant addition ahead of the 2025-26 season.

Longtime college basketball insider Andy Katz has joined Hoops HQ as a contributor, Davis told Front Office Sports.

Katz will “provide a wide range of written and digital content for Hoops HQ,” according to Davis.

“There is no more respected journalist on the college hoops beat than Andy Katz,” Davis tells Front Office Sports. “He and I have been colleagues and friends for more than 30 years. It’s about time we became teammates. Andy is going to provide a wide range of written and digital content for Hoops HQ. Our roster continues to grow. We are ready to crush it in Year Two.”

Katz — known for both his college basketball writing and his reporting on television — will still continue his work with TNT Sports and Big Ten Network, and he hosts The Sideline with Andy Katz on YouTube. Many fans know Katz for his reporting with ESPN, where he worked from 2000-2017.

With Davis — the Editor-in-Chief — and Katz in the fold, Hoops HQ will have two of the most popular reporters in college basketball. That’s certainly a strong foundation to work from for an outlet that was just launched last October.