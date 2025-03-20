Credit: TruTV

It was an incredible season for the High Point Panthers.

They earned their first NCAA Tournament bid, and their student radio broadcasters became viral sensations overnight. After paying their own way to the Big South Conference final, the University footed the bill for the Round of 64 in Providence, Rhode Island.

Unfortunately, we won’t be seeing more of them. The No. 13 Panthers lost 75-64 to the No. 4 Purdue Boilermakers. High Point gave last year’s runners-up a run for their money, coming within three points, but Matt Painter’s side was just better.

It wasn’t all for naught, though.

High Point’s Jimmy Rosselli and Griffin Wright got some air time on truTV, thanks to Andrew Catalon.

Before the game, Catalon, who once walked a similar path as a student broadcaster at Syracuse, met with Rosselli and Wright. And when he had the chance, he used his platform on truTV to give them their moment on the big stage.

“This is their High Point,” Catalon said of Rosselli and Wright. “They’re doing a tremendous job. They paid their own way to the conference tournament and went viral for some of their incredible calls. This time, the school picked up the tab, flew them up to Providence, putting them up in the team hotel. They’re having the time of their lives. I spoke with both of them before the game. They’re a lot of fun, as you can see. And I’m wishing them all the best.”

Andrew Catalon shared a nice shoutout for the High Point student radio announcers. “They’re having the time of their lives.” https://t.co/ONfqFaZd4s pic.twitter.com/teoS3jTBJr — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) March 20, 2025

High Point’s season may be over, but the memories will last a lifetime. The Panthers proved they belonged on the big stage, and so did their broadcasters.

For Rosselli and Wright, this wasn’t just about calling a game — it was about chasing a dream. And thanks to Catalon’s shoutout, a whole new audience got to see what makes college sports (and student media) so special.

Their team’s run is done, but their journey is clearly just beginning.