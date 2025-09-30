Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Aliyah Boston, who has led the depleted Indiana Fever on an improbable run to a winner-take-all semifinal match against the Las Vegas Aces in the WNBA playoffs on Tuesday, will be staying busy this offseason.

According to a report by Michael McCarthy in Front Office Sports, Boston will return to NBC Sports this fall to serve as a studio analyst and “possible” game analyst for the network’s coverage of Big Ten college basketball. Boston made her broadcast debut in the 2023-24 season for Peacock’s women’s college basketball coverage, and also joined ESPN’s NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament coverage in 2024, earning positive reception.

At just 23, Boston is well ahead of the curve when it comes to securing a career in media after her playing days come to a close. Of course, one of the benefits of the WNBA calendar is it allows active players to pursue media opportunities during the offseason, when women’s and men’s college basketball are in-season. Boston won’t be entirely free, however, as she recently committed to participating in the second season of Unrivaled, the 3-on-3 women’s basketball league.

ALIYAH BOSTON IS UNRIVALED ✅ Presented by @ally Catch her again in Season 2 starting Jan. 5 on TNT, truTV and Max. 📺 pic.twitter.com/feZlLSBf6Y — Unrivaled Basketball (@Unrivaledwbb) September 29, 2025

The former South Carolina star isn’t limiting herself to television, either. Boston recently launched a podcast with former WNBA star Candace Parker called Post Moves, where the duo talks about life outside of basketball as well as their experiences on the court.