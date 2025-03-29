Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

The Alabama Crimson Tide didn’t just defeat the BYU Cougars in the Sweet Sixteen on Thursday. They absolutely decimated them 113-88, thanks to 25 three-pointers, a new NCAA Tournament record, and now find themselves in the Elite Eight.

The No. 2-seed Tide now finds itself in a huge showdown with the No. 1-seed Duke Blue Devils. Despite their impressive run through the tournament, it’s likely that many folks in college basketball media will be picking against Alabama to advance to their second-straight Final Four.

That’s just how head coach Nate Oats would like it.

Speaking with college basketball broadcaster John Fanta, Oats deployed the motivational mantra, “I hope the media picks against us,” a cousin of the “no one believed in us” tactic.

Nate Oats has a message for the media heading into Alabama’s matchup with Duke! pic.twitter.com/7A6o96EEmt — John Fanta (@John_Fanta) March 29, 2025

“I hope that everybody keeps picking against us like some of your fellow colleagues, because it gives these guys a little motivation,” said Oats. “We make sure that we show them. So if you could all just pick the winner of this game going on right now, that would help.”

Looking at ESPN’s predictions, only eight people out of 58 picked Alabama to make it to the Final Four, and none picked them to win it all. Over at CBS Sports, only one expert out of nine picked Alabama to advance to the Final Four, with everyone else picking Duke.

So perhaps Oats has a point that many media members don’t expect Alabama to advance beyond Saturday, and there’s no better source of motivation for a team than “no one believes in us!” We’ll see if it pays off.