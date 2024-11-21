Credit: A10 Talk

Former ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski is now in the midst of his first season as the general manager of his alma mater, the St. Bonaventure Bonnies. And while he admittedly doesn’t keep up with happenings in the NBA as much as he did, he is putting his past as a premiere insider around the league to use in his new GM role.

On Wednesday, St. Bonaventure faced off against the Mansfield Mountaineers, a Division II college basketball program. Ahead of the game, Wojnarowski took some time to join The Freddie and Harry Show. That was hosted on-site at St. Bonaventure due to show co-host Freddie Coleman, a graduate of Mansfield University, being on the call of the game.

In his conversation with Coleman and Harry Douglas, Wojnarowski discussed how much he still follows the NBA. He said he is obviously more focused on the college game but does reach out to NBA GMs and scouts about overseas talent that he could potentially help bring to St. Bonaventure.

“How much do you still follow the NBA,” asked Coleman.

“Even less than I thought I would,” replied Wojnarowski. “I still am talking to a lot of folks. But I really find myself very focused in on college basketball. Watching a lot of college basketball, watching film, on the phone. But I’m still keeping an eye on it. I’m still hearing from my colleagues at ESPN. And obviously GMs and agents.

“I’m talking to a lot of the same agents. But now instead of stories, I’m trying to find the four (or) five-man, that stretch four or stretch five in some quiet part of Europe or Africa. Somewhere on this great planet. We’re combing the planet for future Bonnies.”

Coming into the season, there were question marks about what Wojnarowski’s role at St. Bonaventure would even be. After all, most college programs don’t have general managers. This answer seemingly indicates that Wojnarowski may be a part of the program’s recruiting process.

Only time will tell whether Wojnarowski’s talent evaluation skills are on point. But given his connections to countless scouts and NBA front office members through his time as a league insider, it sure seems like Wojnarowski has a ton of knowledge at his disposal that could certainly aid him in his new role.

