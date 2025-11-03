Credit: The Jim Rome Show

The 2025-26 college basketball season seemingly kicked off with a bang following a report that St. Bonaventure general manager Adrian Wojnarowski got kicked out of the Bonnies’ season opener following a heated argument with the officials.

There’s just one problem: it didn’t actually happen.

As St. Bonaventure faced Bradley in the Field of 68 Opening Day Marathon in Rock Hill, South Carolina, on Monday, alleged college basketball reporter Scott Hughes posted that the ex-ESPN insider was “forcibly removed by security” in a “stunning scene.” Despite several red flags about Hughes’ account, which had only one post prior to Oct. 29, the report went viral, garnering more than 600 reposts within the first two hours of posting.

After a heated verbal altercation with the officiating crew, St. Bonaventure GM Adrian “Woj” Wojnarowski was just ejected from the venue. Wojnarowski was berating the officials from the stands and was forcibly removed by security. A stunning scene here at the Field of 68 event. — Scott Hughes (@ScottHughesCBB) November 3, 2025

Another red flag: Hughes — who has less than 900 followers on X and describes himself as a “credentialed men’s basketball reporter” without any attached outlet — was the first and only person to post about the alleged incident. In fact, multiple people who were on scene in Rock Hill and caught wind of the post were quick to refute it, even going as far as to post pictures of Wojnarowski still seated directly behind the Bonnies’ bench.

Got multiple texts about this at half. Can confirm Woj is good😂 (And will be on the 100 stadium guest list🫡) https://t.co/L6OElaISY3 pic.twitter.com/Y67IZj7Dg7 — GFed (@GfedGoCrazy) November 3, 2025

Reached by Front Office Sports’ Ryan Glasspiegel, Field of 68 co-owner Jeff Goodman confirmed that Wojnarowski was not, in fact, ejected from the event.

“No. Of course not,” Goodman told FOS. “He has been sitting behind their bench and hasn’t spoken a word to an official the entire game.”

Nevertheless, it’s somewhat jarring to see how easily such misinformation spread in such a short amount of time. Especially when considering the obvious red flags with the account, which did very little to disguise itself and still managed to go viral anyways.