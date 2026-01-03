Photo Credit: ESPN

Notre Dame men’s head basketball coach Micah Shrewsberry charged after a referee following a controversial finish in the Fighting Irish’s 72-71 loss at Cal on Friday night in Berkeley.

The Fighting Irish had a 71-68 lead when Notre Dame guard Logan Imes was called for a foul on Cal guard Dai Dai Ames with 5.5 seconds remaining. With only five total team fouls entering the play, Notre Dame still had a foul to give before Cal would have an opportunity shoot a one-and-one in the bonus, so the Fighting Irish were trying to foul on purpose.

However, Ames made a three-pointer, and officials ruled that he was fouled on the shot, giving him an opportunity for a four-point play. The officials convened and changed the call to a non-shooting foul, only to reverse it again, resulting in a shooting foul on the three-point make. Ames then made the go-ahead free throw, and that served as the game-winning shot in the Golden Bears’ victory.

After the finish, Shrewsberry was livid with the ruling and angrily charged after official Adam Flore.

Here’s a look at the scene from the ESPN broadcast:

Fighting Irish coach Micah Shrewsberry tried to confront an official after Notre Dame’s loss to Cal following this four-point play. pic.twitter.com/zai9rriAfU — ESPN (@espn) January 3, 2026

And here’s a closer look at the incident from the stands:

This angle of the Notre Dame coach charging at the ref 😳 (via claireanella/TT) pic.twitter.com/QsDcMKaUue — Overtime (@overtime) January 3, 2026

On Saturday, the ACC issued a public reprimand of Shrewsberry for “violating the ACC Sportsmanship Policy.”

The ACC has issued a public reprimand of Notre Dame’s Micah Shrewsberry. pic.twitter.com/sv49bZndio — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) January 3, 2026

“The Atlantic Coast Conference has issued a public reprimand of Notre Dame men’s basketball head coach Micah Shrewsberry for violating the ACC Sportsmanship Policy following Notre Dame’s game against California on Friday, January 2.

Shrewsberry aggressively confronted a member of the officiating crew following the game. The unsportsmanlike behavior that was displayed is unacceptable and tarnishes the on-court play between these institutions.

The ACC considers this matter closed and will have no further comment.”

And Shrewsberry apologized in a statement released by Notre Dame.

A Statement from Head Coach Micah Shrewsberry: “I want to apologize for what took place immediately after the Cal game last night. My actions were inappropriate and not symbolic of the leader I strive to be and what Notre Dame expects of its coaches and educators. I will learn… — Notre Dame Men’s Basketball (@NDmbb) January 3, 2026

“I want to apologize for what took place immediately after the Cal game last night. My actions were inappropriate and not symbolic of the leader I strive to be and what Notre Dame expects of its coaches and educators. I will learn from this lack of judgement and be better in the future. I want to apologize to our team, our University and its leaders, to Coach Madsen and his team, and to the ACC, as my actions were unacceptable.”

Shrewsberry is in his third season as the Notre Dame head coach after holding the same position with Penn State for two years. The Fighting Irish fell to 10-5 and 1-1 in ACC play with the loss to Cal (13-2; 1-1).