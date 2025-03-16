Oct 9, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; ACC commissioner Jim Phillips during ACC Media Days at The Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Many media and fans vented Sunday about ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips, not for anything he did, but for what he allegedly has not done.

The traditionally powerful ACC is having a down season in basketball. With Selection Sunday here, it’s possible the conference could send only three teams to the NCAA Tournament: Duke, Clemson and Louisville. Blue-blood North Carolina (22-13, 13-7 in the ACC) is a bubble team, although critics argue they should be left out because of its 1-12 Quad 1 record.

Of course, the SEC is having a historically dominant season and could send as many as 14 teams to the tournament. SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey is proudly advocating for the conference in the media.

Taylor Vippolis, a producer for Meadowlark Media and The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz, called out the contrast between Sankey and Phillips in an X post on Sunday. “Greg Sankey is on every network telling you how the SEC should get a record 14 bids into the tournament,” Vippolis wrote. “Meanwhile, Jim Phillips is nowhere to be found while the ACC fights for a fourth spot.”

Here’s Sankey in one of those interviews with ESPN’s Ashley ShahAhmadi.



Granted, has a bit more on the line here. The former Tar Heels football player wants to see UNC make the tournament. But he wasn’t alone Sunday in calling out Phillips for not having more of a presence in lobbying for the Tar Heels.

Also where the hell is Jim Phillips? He should have been on every sports show, podcast possible talking about the ACC teams that deserve to be in. — Heather 🩵🐾🩵🐾🩵🐾🐏 (@Furrville2) March 16, 2025

They should be in based on total resume and that of the other bubble teams but somehow the narrative has become quad 1 is all that matters. Where is Jim Phillips? Shouldn’t he be advocating a 4th ACC team? — Jody Sherron (@jodysherron) March 16, 2025

Jim Philips was nowhere to be found when FSU was undefeated in 2023 while Sankey was out advocating for his league. — Just Beachin (@nolelifestyle) March 16, 2025

@theACC where is Jim Phillips?? He should be advocating to get UNC into the NCAA tournament. They are hands down better than the other bubble teams. — Gennifer Young (@YoungGennifer) March 16, 2025



Even if Phillips were to stand in the center of Times Square with a bullhorn, demanding the Tar Heels be invited, it would not help; the committee uses more objective criteria. But the perception among many Sunday is the commissioner didn’t advocate for his conference when it needed him most.