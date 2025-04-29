Credit: David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports

Changes to the ACC basketball schedule could be coming as soon as next season.

According to a report by CBS Sports’ Brandon Marcello, the ACC is considering reducing its conference schedule from 20 games to 18 to schedule more marquee non-conference opponents better. The proposal is expected to be approved when league officials convene in May for the league’s annual meetings.

The ACC has played a 20-game conference schedule since the 2019-20 season, which coincided with the launch of ACC Network. Since then, the expanded conference schedule has helped fill the channel’s programming lineup throughout basketball season.

Per Marcello, “The ACC has been proactive with its broadcast partner, ESPN, regarding the potential cuts to the conference schedule and the programming challenges that might create for the ACC Network next season.”

ACC men’s basketball has been a shell of its former self in recent years. Last season, for instance, the conference went 2-14 against the SEC during the ACC-SEC Challenge and only earned four bids into the NCAA Tournament. Conference administrators believe that adding more high-profile non-conference games can help teams improve their NET and KenPom ratings, which the selection committee uses to pick teams in March.

It is unclear exactly how these games would be divided among the networks. Home games would presumably still fall under the ESPN/ACC Network’s purview, but neutral-site and away games are a different story.

In any case, the ACC is making an effort to stop its skid in men’s basketball. Reducing the number of conference games could be a small part of that solution.