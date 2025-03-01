Technical difficulties for the Auburn-Kentucky broadcast on ABC on March 1, 2025. (Awful Announcing on X.)

Saturday saw a highly-anticipated men’s college basketball clash, with the No. 1 Auburn Tigers on the road against the No. 17 Kentucky Wildcats. Unfortunately, though, those who were watching it on ABC missed the last 12 minutes of game time, and did so in quite an odd fashion. The ESPN on ABC broadcast suddenly lost both picture and audio with 12:26 left in the second half, going to a blue screen and then a commercial break:

The Auburn-Kentucky broadcast went out with technical difficulties on ABC with over 12 minutes remaining in the 2nd half at about 2:55 p.m. ET. The broadcast has not returned. 🏀📺😵‍💫 pic.twitter.com/yBbOYSSSH2 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) March 1, 2025

After around seven minutes of commercials, a studio update included “For those of you watching on ABC, they’re having technical difficulties inside Rupp Arena. We want to let you know, you will see Texas Tech and Kansas until they get things figured out here, the game that’s playing out right now over on ESPN.”

Roughly 7 minutes later, an update came from the studio desk that ABC viewers would see Texas Tech-Kansas (already is on ESPN) while the Auburn-Kentucky technical difficulties are resolved. 🏀📺😵‍💫 pic.twitter.com/gTHGQkeITI — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) March 1, 2025

However, the broadcast didn’t actually go to that other college basketball game. Instead, it went to pregame for a planned Boston Bruins-Pittsburgh Penguins NHL game that was supposed to follow Auburn-Kentucky (with a 3 p.m. ET start). And then that game started:

After commercial break, ABC went to… an NHL game (pregame) between the Bruins and Penguins that was originally scheduled in this time slot. 🏀🏒📺😵‍💫 pic.twitter.com/rAb8T5jF3j — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) March 1, 2025

The Bruins-Penguins NHL game is officially underway on ABC, while Auburn-Kentucky (technical difficulties for the last 30 minutes) has under 4 minutes remaining. 🏀🏒📺😵‍💫 pic.twitter.com/XZCRxnkdE1 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) March 1, 2025

As per Matt Jones of Kentucky Sports Radio, the initial problem here came from a “major technical issue” with the truck ABC was using at the Kentucky game:

BREAKING: I am told there was a major technical issue outside of Rupp Arena by the ABC TV truck and it lost all power Trying to find backup power now but not sure it will happen before the end — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) March 1, 2025

ESPN also eventually delivered a social media update on switching to the NHL game:

Programming update:#NCAAMBB on ABC’s broadcast of @AuburnMBB at @KentuckyMBB is experiencing technical difficulties NHL is now underway on ABC pic.twitter.com/LhaVXoLjS9 — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) March 1, 2025

And they noted the Auburn-Kentucky game would finish on ESPNEWS, but only right before it ended:

The @AuburnMBB – @KentuckyMBB game will finish on ESPNEWS — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) March 1, 2025

The broadcast had indeed resumed there a few minutes earlier, with just 2:23 left on the game clock, and with play-by-play voice Dan Shulman saying a generator caught fire.

The Auburn-Kentucky broadcast returned at 3:31 p.m. ET with 2:23 remaining in the game… on ESPNews instead of ABC. Dan Shulman told viewers that the ABC broadcast went out because a generator at Rupp Arena "caught on fire." pic.twitter.com/pBTYihFRYA — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) March 1, 2025

Of course, viewers who were looking to catch this on ABC didn’t miss anything actually decisive in terms of the outcome of this specific game. Auburn was up 68-52 when the feed crashed, and the Tigers maintained that lead for the rest of the game, eventually winning comfortably, 94-78. And their domination led to a lot of jokes about the feed crash:

Auburn is beating Kentucky so bad that ABC took it off tv 😭 pic.twitter.com/BUwVvr8gN2 — College Basketball Report (@CBKReport) March 1, 2025

Auburn is beating Kentucky so badly they literally pulled the plug on the broadcast — Auburn Einstein ✈️ (@AuburnEinstein) March 1, 2025

Technical difficulties and feed issues do, of course, happen, and an on-fire generator is certainly significant. But the truck issue here was still brutal for those who were looking to watch this specific game.

And this was a missed historic moment. The Tigers hadn’t won at Rupp since a 53-52 win over the then-No. 1 Wildcats in 1988, and hadn’t beat Kentucky at all since 2022, so it’s unfortunate that their fans didn’t get to savor this. And the ESPN/ABC handling of it, with such a long delay before any update, then an unfulfilled promise to go to the other CBB game, and then a switch to the NHL game and a brief finish to this one on ESPNEWS, certainly wasn’t ideal.