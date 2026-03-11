Credit: ACC Network; ESPN

The free-throw distractions from college basketball crowds have gotten very creative in recent years, but somebody at the 2026 ACC Tournament has taken things to a new level.

During the first round of Tuesday’s ACC Tournament game between the Stanford Cardinal and Pittsburgh Panthers in Charlotte, somebody in the crowd could be heard singing 1990s alternative rock songs. It must have been a Pitt fan, with the singing occurring during Stanford’s free throws.

How is a free-throw shooter supposed to concentrate when some guy is loudly singing the Goo Goo Dolls’ 1998 hit “Iris”?

The Goo Goo Dolls are the ACC Tournament’s official free-throw shooting musical accompaniment. pic.twitter.com/hGiqQelx98 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) March 10, 2026

“Okorie hits the free throw despite the presence of the really loud guy singing Goo Goo Dolls behind us,” ESPN play-by-play announcer Kevin Brown said on the ACC Network broadcast. “I’m sure that didn’t throw him off.”

Later, a Stanford free-throw shooter had to focus while being serenaded by the fan’s rendition of the Creed 1999 single”Higher” (a favorite of the 2023 World Series champion Texas Rangers).

We’ve moved on to the late 90s with Creed’s “Higher.” pic.twitter.com/gUoat2OovO — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) March 10, 2026

And the sounds of The Cranberries’ 1993 masterpiece “Linger” inevitably led to a brick on a Stanford free-throw attempt.

We almost missed their stirring rendition of The Cranberries’ “Linger.” pic.twitter.com/EGQFAqDnkn — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) March 10, 2026

Pitt came away with a buzzer-beating 64-63 win.

DEMARCO MINOR & PITT WALK OFF STANFORD 🤯pic.twitter.com/qrT8NvLkAr — College Basketball Content (@CBBcontent) March 10, 2026

The Panthers advance to the second round of the ACC Tournament to face the NC State Wolfpack on Wednesday. NC State had better be prepared to keep their focus strong at the charity stripe when some guy starts singing R.E.M. or Soul Asylum.