Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

With the first weekend in the books, the 2026 NCAA Tournament has been whittled down to 16 teams.

To get here, we saw a first round that didn’t feature too many Cinderellas (High Point’s win over Wisconsin was the high point), but we did see some great finishes during the weekend. We also saw one No. 1 seed fall when Iowa held off the defending national champion, the Florida Gators, in a chippy affair. In the end, we’ve got a Sweet Sixteen that’s mostly chalk but does feature some surprising matchups and a legitimate shot at an all-Big Ten Final Four.

All games will be shown across CBS Sports and TNT Sports networks: CBS, TBS, and truTV. Games shown on CBS will also be available on Paramount+, while games shown on TBS and truTV will also be available on HBO Max.

Here’s a look at the March Madness schedule with the tip times, TV networks, and broadcasting crews for the Regional Semifinal round of the men’s NCAA Tournament. All times are Eastern (ET).

Thursday, March 26

(11) Texas vs. (2) Purdue | 7:10 p.m. | CBS; Brian Anderson, Jim Jackson, Allie LaForce

(9) Iowa vs. (4) Nebraska | 7:30 p.m. | TBS/truTV; Kevin Harlan, Robbie Hummel, Stan Van Gundy, Lauren Shehadi

(4) Arkansas vs. (1) Arizona | 9:45 p.m. | CBS; Brian Anderson, Jim Jackson, Allie LaForce

(3) Illinois vs. (2) Houston | 10:05 p.m. | TBS/truTV; Kevin Harlan, Robbie Hummel, Stan Van Gundy, Lauren Shehadi

Friday, March 27

(5) St. John’s vs. (1) Duke | 7:10 p.m. | CBS; Ian Eagle, Bill Raftery, Grant Hill, Tracy Wolfson

(4) Alabama vs. (1) Michigan | 7:35 p.m. | TBS/truTV; Andrew Catalon, Steve Lappas, Evan Washburn

(2) UConn vs. (3) Michigan State | 9:45 p.m. | CBS; Ian Eagle, Bill Raftery, Grant Hill, Tracy Wolfson

(6) Tennessee vs. (2) Iowa State | 10:10 p.m. | TBS/truTV; Andrew Catalon, Steve Lappas, Evan Washburn