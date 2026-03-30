Credit: CBS Sports

The television schedule for the 2026 NCAA Tournament men’s Final Four was revealed on Sunday after the conclusion of the Elite Eight games.

It’s rather simple for this round of games.

Each Final Four game will be available on TNT Sports networks: TBS, TNT, and truTV. Additionally, the games will stream on NCAA March Madness Live and HBO Max (The games are *not* available on Paramount+ due to not being televised on CBS).

And each game will have the top March Madness broadcast crew of Ian Eagle, Bill Raftery, and Grant Hill on the call. Tracy Wolfson will provide the sideline reporting, and Gene Steratore will serve as a rules analyst.

The Final Four action begins with No. 3 seed Illinois vs. No. 2 seed Connecticut at 6:09 p.m. ET.

That’s followed by No. 1 seed Michigan vs. No. 1 seed Arizona, which does not have an officially scheduled tip time. The Michigan-Arizona tip time will be dependent on when the Illinois-UConn game concludes. Most likely, Michigan-Arizona will begin some time between 8:30 and 9 p.m. ET, unless Illinois-UConn goes into overtime or features rather lengthy stoppages.

Illinois reached the Final Four for the first time in 21 years, while UConn advanced for the third time in four years with an unbelievable win to stun top-seeded Duke. The Michigan-Arizona game will be a matchup of two juggernauts and should feel like a national championship game.

Saturday, April 4

(3) Illinois vs. (2) UConn | 6:09 p.m. | TBS/TNT/truTV; Ian Eagle, Bill Raftery, Grant Hill, Tracy Wolfson, Gene Steratore

(1) Michigan vs. (1) Arizona | Following Game 1 | TBS/TNT/truTV; Ian Eagle, Bill Raftery, Grant Hill, Tracy Wolfson, Gene Steratore