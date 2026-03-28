Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

CBS Sports and TNT Sports revealed the 2026 NCAA Tournament Elite Eight tip times, television networks, and announcing assignments during Friday night’s Sweet 16 games.

There will be two Elite Eight games on each Saturday and Sunday. The Elite Eight action tips off with a Big Ten matchup in Iowa vs. Illinois at 6:09 p.m. ET on Saturday, while Sunday’s first game begins at 2:15 p.m.

The CBS top broadcasting team of Ian Eagle, Bill Raftery, Grant Hill, and Tracy Wolfson will handle the final game of the weekend, which is top-seeded Duke vs the winner of Friday’s Michigan State-Connecticut game. That game is currently scheduled to have a 5:05 p.m. start on Sunday.

All games will be shown across CBS Sports and TNT Sports networks: CBS, TBS, and truTV. Games shown on CBS will also be available on Paramount+, while games shown on TBS and truTV will also be available on HBO Max.

Here’s a look at the March Madness schedule with the tip times, TV networks, and broadcasting crews for the Regional Final round of the men’s NCAA Tournament. All times are Eastern (ET). An asterisk(*) indicates that a start time could depend on when the prior game concludes.

Saturday, March 28

(9) Iowa vs. (3) Illinois| 6:09 p.m. | TBS/truTV; Kevin Harlan, Robbie Hummel, Stan Van Gundy, Lauren Shehadi

(2) Purdue vs. (1) Arizona | 8:49 p.m.* | TBS/truTV; Brian Anderson, Jim Jackson, Allie LaForce

Sunday, March 29

(6) Tennessee/(2) Iowa State vs. (4) Alabama/(1) Michigan | 2:15 p.m. | CBS; Andrew Catalon, Steve Lappas, Evan Washburn

(3) Michigan State/(2) UConn vs. (1) Duke | 5:05 p.m.* | CBS; Ian Eagle, Bill Raftery, Grant Hill, Tracy Wolfson