Credit: WTKR

While most were focused on the Howard University’s win over NC Central during Saturday’s MEAC Tournament final, sending the Bison back to the Big Dance for the third time in four years, there was an incredible story taking place on the sidelines as well.

As Steven J. Gaither, founder of the HBCU Gameday blog, noted on social media on Sunday, Dr. Grady James, a professor emeritus at Norfolk State University who recently turned 100-years-old, was on the sidelines during this weekend’s MEAC Tournament snapping pictures as a credentialed photographer.

Sat beside a man at the media table during the MEAC Tournament who quietly took photos all night. Later learned he had just turned 100 years old. Dr. Grady James — Norfolk State Professor Emeritus, broadcasting pioneer, and still doing what he loves. At 40, that gave me some… pic.twitter.com/hnZB4aHl7i — HBCU Media Wizard (@stevenjgaither) March 16, 2026

Dr. James has about as long and impressive of a resume as you’ll ever see in media. In 1960, he became the Director of the educational media center at Norfolk State, designing the school’s first television studios and outfitting them with all of the equipment necessary to produce a news broadcast. These studios “became the laboratories for teaching mass communications courses,” the university’s website reads.

At the same time, Dr. James worked as a broadcaster for WTAR radio and the CBS affiliate in Norfolk, winning five awards across both mediums. In 1971, his radio documentary “The State of the Welfare” won an award from the Virginia Associated Press Broadcasters for best radio documentary in-depth report. The same year, Dr. James launched a public relations television series called “Norfolk State Highlights” which followed the local news on Sunday nights. In 1977, the show won the National Unity award for best education series.

Fast-forward to 2023, and Dr. James still found himself winning awards. The Virginia Association of Broadcasters presented the broadcasting pioneer with the Distinguished Virginian Award, an honor given to those who “have contributed substantially to the wellbeing of the Commonwealth, its citizens, or the broadcast industry.”

Three years later, and Dr. James is still doing what he loves at the age of 100. It’s safe to say there probably haven’t been too many centenarians credentialed as photographers during D-I basketball games, but if anyone deserved to be sitting courtside snapping photos of this year’s MEAC Tournament, it was Dr. James.