Furman’s upset win over Virginia last Thursday will be one of the enduring moments of this year’s NCAA Tournament, even taking the Paladins’ second round loss to San Diego State into account.

The call on truTV from Kevin Harlan was great, and on Monday, CBS released a video of Harlan, Dan Bonner, and Stan Van Gundy during the game’s ending.

It’s an awesome show of raw emotion.

“DID WE JUST SEE WHAT WE THINK WE JUST SAW?!” Kevin Harlan nearly FELL OUT OF HIS CHAIR. Dan Bonner and @realStanVG were STUNNED. The crew’s reaction to Furman’s dramatic win over Virginia was incredible. pic.twitter.com/Jym88PALq8 — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 20, 2023

I love that screengrab. Harlan almost falls out of his chair in excitement, Van Gundy looks utterly shocked, and Bonner still seems to be processing what he just saw.

Anyway, Harlan and this team are awesome. They’ll be calling UConn-Arkansas and Gonzaga-UCLA on Thursday, along with the corresponding Elite 8 game on Saturday. Here’s hoping we get another awesome moment like this.