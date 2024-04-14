Verne Lundquist in a 2020 video discussing hole #16 at Augusta National. (The Masters on YouTube.)

This weekend marked the end of Verne Lundquist’s incredible announcing career that spanned several decades and included some of the most iconic moments in sports history. Lundquist hung up the microphone after calling the 2024 Masters, his 40th at the illustrious tournament held at Augusta National each spring.

In reflecting on his journey earlier this week, Lundquist as his favorite calls in his broadcast career. First was “Yes, sir!” for Jack Nicklaus at the 1986 Masters on the 17th green. The other was “In your life!” for Tiger Woods’ miraculous chip-in on the 16th hole in 2005.

Unfortunately, the 2024 Masters didn’t provide one of those moments that will live in the annals of history – World #1 Scottie Scheffler ran away from the rest of the field on the Back 9 on Sunday for his second green jacket. However, Scheffler did at least birdie the 16th, clinching his victory and giving Verne one more great golf shot to call.

As the final group left the 16th hole and his time behind the mic came to a close, lead announcer Jim Nantz took a moment to pay a remarkable tribute to Lundquist.

Verne, thank you for the memories. pic.twitter.com/pUB5nTPWk9 — Golf on CBS ⛳ (@GolfonCBS) April 14, 2024

“Verne wrote a book back in 2018 called Play by Play. And the last line in the book, that you wrote Verne, I want to apply it to you. Thanks, to borrow a phrase, thanks for the memories. Your voice has been a beautiful instrument. Thank you for a wonderful soundtrack for all of our lives,” Nantz said.

“Thank you so much Jim. It’s my honor, my privilege,” Lundquist replied.

As fans could hear the emotion in both Nantz and Lundquist’s voices it’s likely there wasn’t a dry eye in the house around the CBS broadcast crew. And there were millions of sports fans at home who have enjoyed Lundquist’s voice through the years that were feeling the same thing. Thanks for the memories indeed, Verne.

[Golf on CBS]