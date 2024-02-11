Uber Eats has modified its viral Super Bowl commercial after complaints about a brief scene showing a man with a peanut allergy eating peanut butter.

The commercial created a buzz when it debuted Feb. 6, mainly as the result of a scene featuring former Friends co-stars Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer. The commercial focuses on the theme of forgetfulness (Aniston doesn’t remember Schwimmer). But one scene in particular drew complaints. It shows a man with a swollen face, eating peanut butter from a jar, saying, “There’s peanuts in peanut butter? Oh, it’s the primary ingredient.”

The scene, shown in two cuts, lasts only about three seconds, but it caught the attention of the advocacy group Food Allergy Research & Education. According to Variety.com, the group contacted Uber Eats to express concerns. It also issued a statement.

“We’re incredibly disappointed by @UberEats’ use of life-threatening food allergies as humor in its Super Bowl ad,” the statement read (via Variety). “The suffering of 33M+ Americans with this condition is no joke. Life-threatening food allergy is a disease, not a diet. Enough is enough.”

Variety reports Uber Eats has agreed to delete the brief scene. While the company has not commented, FARE CEO Dr. Sung Poblete, said in a statement that Uber has “made a change to the ad that will air to the Super Bowl’s wide audience” by “editing out the reference to the peanut allergy.”

Here’s the 60-second commercial, with the scene in question appearing around the 35-second mark.

The commercial also drew criticism from the public. According to the National Institutes of Health, about 13 people die each year in the U.S. from peanut allergies.

This situation brings to mind a previous Super Bowl commercial that was revised after negative feedback. In 2007, GM changed a commercial showing a robot committing suicide after complaints from suicide prevention groups.

The reported cost for a commercial in Super Bowl LVIII is $7 million for a 30-second spot. CBS parent Paramount Global reportedly “has a good shot” at record revenue for this year’s game.

