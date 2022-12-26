It’s been a heck of a weekend for sideline reporters. Between Erin Andrews casually hitting footballs away with her wrist and Pam Oliver’s hilarious interview with Jaire Alexander, they’ve had the spotlight this Christmas weekend. Seemingly, that continued on Christmas Day.

It got very chippy at the end of the game between the Denver Broncos and the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams finished off a complete dusting of the Broncos as they defeated them 51-14. Tensions were high all afternoon and while the clock expired, the intensity certainly did not.

CBS‘ Tracy Wolfson went to interview Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield. She did, and then an argument ensued right on the screen!

Baker Mayfield's postgame interview gets interrupted by a casual little dustup. pic.twitter.com/BRcUiamVsb — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 26, 2022

Wolfson stepped aside with Mayfield as Rams lineman Oday Aboushi was pushed away by Broncos defensive lineman Mike Purcell. A credit to Wolfson: She hung in there and kept it moving even after everyone scattered away. So, a total pro move by Wolfson in that regard.

As it turned out, that’s because Aboushi got into it with another Bronco defender. Randy Gregory and Aboushi got into a scuffle after the game that trickled down through the postgame interview.

Michael Spencer of CBS 4 in Denver tweeted a video of the skirmish between Aboushi and Gregory.

In the video, you can clearly see Aboushi and Gregory throwing hands as Bronco defensive lineman Mike Purcell could be identified leading Aboushi away.

And, in addition to that, you can also clearly see the moment where Wolfson’s interview with Mayfield was interrupted in the bottom right-hand corner.

Honestly, you never know what you’ll see during an NFL game.

