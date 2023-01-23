It wasn’t that long ago that Tony Romo was considered the next great NFL color commentator, earning himself an impressive payday from CBS based on his ability to predict plays and provide insight. Something happened in the intervening years, however, and Romo’s stock has been dropping precipitously this season in the eyes of many. The former Cowboys quarterback continued to disappoint viewers Sunday with his performance during the NFL Playoff showdown between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals.

Romo’s thoughtful analysis has been replaced by a lot of platitudes and very obvious statements that don’t add much to what we’re all watching. He’s also incorporated a lot of grunting and other noises into his repertoire and there were plenty of those on display Sunday. Not to mention that, more than once, Romo said out loud that he wasn’t actually sure what had happened during a play, which is the last thing you ever want to hear an announcer admit.

“That looks like it might have been moving forward but it also looks like a fumble. I don’t know!” -Tony Romo — Kyle Koster (@KyleKoster) January 22, 2023

Romo, who has been more than generous in describing Bills quarterback Josh Allen and his playing ability this season, was at it again on Sunday.

"It's a perfectly thrown ball, but it's a little wide."- Tony Romo, expanding the meaning of "perfectly". pic.twitter.com/D6aDAPNJdt — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 22, 2023

Even partner Jim Nantz is finding it harder and harder to deal with Romo’s schtick.

Jim is starting to show signs of being Romo’d… pic.twitter.com/2ghlmiPs26 — S H?(insert blue (white) check mark here) ? (@shleo76) January 22, 2023

At one point, Romo refers to the play clock as the “shot clock,” which is not a thing in football.

Tony Romo calling the play clock the shot clock ??‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/xOFiJvBQ7N — Andy Nesbitt (@anezbitt) January 22, 2023

NFL audiences who have been dealing with Romo’s declining game-calling skills all season seemed to have finally had enough on Sunday.

Tony Romo in the booth was kind of fun at first, but now I just can't stand to listen to him We don't need an extensive coaching lesson after every single play — Adam Patrick (@Str8_Cash_Homey) January 22, 2023

Tony Romo went from the best analyst to the worst almost as fast as Carson Wentz went from the best quarterback to the worst.#CINatBUF #Eagles — Mike Sielski (@MikeSielski) January 22, 2023

TV’s should be required to have a “mute Tony Romo” button on all remotes. This guy is exhausting. — Blake Jewell (@BlakeJewellNFL) January 22, 2023

Unpopular opinion: Tony Romo is annoying — Jason Tartick (@Jason_Tartick) January 22, 2023

Someone tell Tony Romo that pretty much everyone but him knew the Bengals are a very good team. — Joe Flint (@JBFlint) January 22, 2023

Tony Romo calls the play clock the "shot clock" way too much for a guy who actually played football. Frankly, once is too many. — Ryan Phillips (@RumorsandRants) January 22, 2023

"It looks like it might have been moving forward but it also looks like a fumble. I dont know." Tony romo, who makes 18 million dollars per year — Mikewichter (@mikewichter) January 22, 2023

Romo and Nantz will be on the call for the AFC Championship Game next Sunday between the Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs. Unless Romo pulls it all together in the final broadcast of the season for CBS, there might be a lot of conversations happening about whether or not he’s still the right person for the network’s No. 1 team.

