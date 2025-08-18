Credit: CBS

We all know that CBS Sports lead NFL analyst Tony Romo is a stick on the golf course. The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback won the American Century Championship, an annual celebrity golf tournament, in 2018. He’s even played in four PGA Tour events on sponsor’s exemptions, missing the cut each time but showing himself well enough to earn the respect of those in the golf world.

But while Romo’s ability with a 7-iron might be superb for someone who went pro in a different sport, his ability to imitate his network’s golf broadcast still needs a bit of work. During a joint interview with his NFL play-by-play partner Jim Nantz, Romo was asked to do an impression of CBS Sports’ lead golf analyst, Trevor Immelman, who works alongside Nantz during the PGA Tour season. Immelman went viral earlier this year for doing a Romo impression on air.

“HERE WE GO JIM”@TrevorImmelman doing his Tony Romo impression 😂 pic.twitter.com/sqJGwZ8Qkj — Golf on CBS ⛳ (@GolfonCBS) August 2, 2025

“Man, [I don’t know] if I could do that voice. It’s so pure,” Romo said before ultimately giving it a shot. “That’s right, Jim. He has to feel this moment and he will then be in the ability to make this. But that is a great, you’re exactly right Jim,” Romo said with his best South African accent.

The impersonation didn’t exactly give the dulcet tones of Trevor Immelman, but it was at least close enough to provide Nantz with, and all of us, a chuckle.