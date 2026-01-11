Tony Romo (right) during the Chiefs-Bills broadcast on CBS on Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025. Credit: CBS
It was a rough start to the AFC playoffs for Tony Romo.

The CBS game analyst got scheduled to call one of the juiciest games of Wild Card Weekend, with the upstart Jacksonville Jaguars hosting Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills.

But from the opening moments of the game, Romo was completely off-kilter on the call.

In the intro of the game alongside announcer Jim Nantz, Romo missed an easy opportunity to set the stage for the big game and a wide-open NFL postseason bracket. Instead, Romo referenced Carolina nearly beating the Rams on Saturday before offering a strange comparison to Buffalo that likely left the viewer more confused.

“I don’t think we’ve ever seen it where it’s like, who’s going to win? Ummmm, I don’t know!” Romo quipped. “I’m pretty good at football knowledge and I don’t know. Today’s going to be very telling, though, because Jacksonville is a complete football team. Carolina did that yesterday. They earned the respect, almost won, but they didn’t.

“Jacksonville is in that same situation. They could do it, this could be a major upset. Even though it’s really not an upset, because the Bills are actually the underdog. But they’re the overdog. We’ll see today.”

The only problem? By the opening kick, the Jaguars were favored to win the game at home.

Later in the first half, Romo was criticized constantly by multiple prominent reporters and commentators for his commentary on Allen’s play.

After a hard hit on Allen in the first quarter, Romo (and Nantz) failed to point out that the star QB may have been hurt until he went to the blue tent on the sideline.

On the other hand, Wall Street Journal media reporter Joe Flint was fed up with Romo’s turning each play by Allen or Jacksonville’s Trevor Lawrence into a bigger narrative.

In the second quarter, as Allen and the Bills neared their first touchdown of the game, Romo got so caught up with an apparent finger injury to Allen and whether the QB crossed the goal line on a designed run that he talked over the entire sequence.

As officials paused before officially calling Allen’s touchdown, CBS viewers waited for several moments after Romo called rules analyst Gene Steratore in, only for the production crew to wait until after the next commercial break to get Steratore’s perspective.

Romo’s performance was enough for many to call his point of view and even his future at CBS into question.

After CBS executives held an intervention of sorts with Romo before the 2022 season, much of the criticism of him had quieted down. But this year, even with several of his signature Romo-stradadmus predictions, the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback has arguably dropped off even further, often seeming to ad-lib or guess his way through game broadcasts.

In the playoff spotlight (with the improving Eagle-Watt booth breathing down his and Nantz’s necks), Romo was not nearly as sharp as you would expect a highly paid No. 1 network analyst to be.

