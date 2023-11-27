Screen grab: CBS

When CBS announced its broadcasting assignments for Week 13 on Monday, Tony Romo, Jim Nantz and Tracy Wolfson were noticeably absent.

That’s because after pulling double duty on Thanksgiving weekend with calls of Thursday’s game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Commanders and Sunday’s matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Buffalo Bills, CBS’ NFL A-team is getting a much deserved week off.

In each of the previous two seasons, Romo, Nantz and Wolfson had received the Sunday immediately after Thanksgiving off after calling a game on the holiday. But with Eagles-Bills marking one of the NFL’s marquee matchups this season — and one that lived up to the hype — it stands to reason that CBS would want its top broadcasting team on the call before giving the crew the week off for a Week 13 slate that leaves a lot to be desired.

How bad is the Week 13 schedule? With Romo, Nantz and Wolfson having the week off, CBS’ No. 2 team of Ian Eagles, Charles Davis and Evan Washburn, will be on the call for the game between the Houston Texans and the Denver Broncos.

It goes without saying that calling two games in a four-day stretch is an impressive feat when you consider all of the preparation and research that goes into a broadcast. Between the four teams, that’s more than 200 players for the broadcasting crew to be familiar with, in addition to the coaches, schemes, storylines and general circumstances surrounding each game.

As for how the CBS A-team’s time off compares to their colleagues, Fox’s top team received this past Sunday off after calling the Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers game on Thursday and Jason Garrett filled in for Cris Collinsworth alongside Mike Tirico on NBC’s Sunday Night Football after Collinsworth and Tirico called the Thanksgiving primetime game between the Seattle Seahawks and the San Francisco 49ers on NBC.

