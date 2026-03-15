Credit: CBS Sports Network

The Dayton Flyers and Saint Louis Billikens created one of the wildest endings we’ll see this March in college basketball during the Atlantic 10 Tournament semifinals on Saturday in Pittsburgh. Dayton came away with a 70-69 victory in an ending that featured three shots made between the two teams over the game’s final 14 seconds. That was all while there were no stoppages in play, which is certainly a rarity these days down the stretch in college basketball.

Tom McCarthy had the Dayton-Saint Louis play-by-play call for CBS Sports Network alongside color commentator Chris Walker.

McCarthy delivered excellent play-by-play commentary during the chaos, while Walker reacted to it like most viewers probably did, shocked and laughing through the madness.

INSANE FINISH TO THE DAYTON-SAINT LOUIS A-10 SEMIFINAL! Tom McCarthy and Chris Walker with the call for CBS Sports Network. 🏀🧅🧅🧅🚨🎙️ #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/ot6xITr1Gd — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) March 14, 2026

.@TMacPhils and @CWalkerSports couldn’t believe the MADNESS at the end of @DaytonMBB‘s win over Saint Louis in the Atlantic 10 semis 🤯 pic.twitter.com/2GXYdggXPg — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) March 14, 2026

McCarthy: “And now (Javon) Bennett. Bennett will drive it. Bennett goes up, SHOT BLOCKED FROM BEHIND! (Keonte) JONES WITH THE REBOUND! EXTRA PASS TO (Jacob) CONNER FOR THREE! YES! 14 SECONDS LEFT TO PLAY!”

Walker: “OOOOOH! MY GOODNESS! THEY GOT A TIMEOUT! THEY GOT A TIMEOUT, TOM!”

McCarthy: “(Amari) McCottry, nine seconds. (Robbie) Avila, from the middle. IT’S GOOD!”

Walker: “OOOOH! WHAT A GAME, TOM!”

McCarthy: “(Jordan) Derdack across mid-court, high-stepping! Three seconds left! Goes up, sweeps! It’s tipped by (Amaël) L’Etang! IT’S GOOD! IT’S GOOD!”

Walker, through laughter: “Oh MY GOODNESS! PARTNER!”

“Amaël L’Etang, the 7-foot-1 sophomore, used every bit of his length to tip that one in!” McCarthy added.

After plenty of laughter, Walker said, “WHOA! That’s what I’m talking about! March Madness!”

That frenetic finish shows off the strong versatility of McCarthy, who is the longtime television voice of Major League Baseball’s Philadelphia Phillies.

You may have also noticed a Dayton player coming off the bench to celebrate on the court while there was still time on the clock.

On Inside College Basketball, CBS Sports’ Wally Szczerbiak said, “By the letter of the law, this is a technical foul!”

“By the letter of the law, this is a technical foul!”@Wallyball points out a Dayton player coming off the bench before the game was over, but @ClarkKelloggCBS thinks the refs did the right thing by not blowing the whistle. pic.twitter.com/okvjYnXfhc — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) March 14, 2026

“The spirit of the law was exercised here,” CBS Sports’ Clark Kellogg responded to the controversial moment. “No call. The emotion of the moment. The officials did a good job not blowing the whistle.”

Dayton has the chance to secure an autobid into the NCAA Tournament with a win over VCU in the A-10 Championship game at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday. The game will be televised on CBS.