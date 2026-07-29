Credit: TMZ

Tony Romo and CBS Sports were probably hoping that the news of his OWI arrest would start to recede from the public consciousness at this point. Unfortunately for them, footage of police approaching the NFL commentator’s car and the subsequent sobriety test has hit the internet.

Romo was arrested Thursday night in Milwaukee on suspicion of operating while intoxicated after reportedly performing poorly on standardized field sobriety tests. He was subsequently booked on a first-offense operating while intoxicated (OWI) charge and released. Romo was also cited for refusing to take an intoxication test.

As tends to happen in these situations, the body cam footage comes courtesy of TMZ.

🚨 EXCLUSIVE: Tony Romo told cops he was on his way to meet his grandma and grandpa when he was pulled over and ultimately busted for OWI … newly released body camera footage shows. pic.twitter.com/visfkPfxGT — TMZ (@TMZ) July 29, 2026

In the first video, a police officer approaches Romo’s car on a Wisconsin highway and informs him he’s being pulled over for erratic driving and underpassing. The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback explains that he was on his way from the golf course to see his grandparents. Romo is asked how many drinks he’s had and replies, “zero.” He then explains he’s in town to play in the Wisconsin Amateur Championship golf tournament, which ran Monday through Thursday in West Bend.

The police officer informs Romo that she is going to have him perform field sobriety tests, and he says he wants to speak with his lawyer. At this point, the officer asks him to step out of the vehicle, but he continues to say he wants to call his lawyer before doing so. When he asks if he’s not allowed to contact his lawyer, the officer says he is not and repeats that he must step out of the vehicle. Romo appears to continue attempting to contact his lawyer, and the officer radios that he is refusing to step out of the vehicle. They continue to go back and forth over Romo’s desire to contact his lawyer, at which point he is informed he is “pending an OWI (operating while intoxicated).” At that point, the CBS NFL commentator exits his vehicle.

The officer asks Romo to step in front of her vehicle, at which point he explains, “I’m fine, it’s fine.” She then informs him he is being detained pending an OWI investigation and that she wants to transport him to a place with an even surface so that he can perform the field sobriety test there. She then handcuffs him on the side of the highway and places him in the police car.

In the second video, Romo is seen in what appears to be a parking garage flanked by three police officers as the arresting officer gives him instructions for his field sobriety test. The former NFL player appears somewhat agitated as he goes back and forth with the officer over the instructions, eventually saying he doesn’t understand them, saying “there’s too many” and asking her to go “step-by-step.”

Romo eventually performs a walking test and is then asked to stand on one foot. He jokes that he can’t decide which foot “is stronger” and notes his back injuries, going back and forth before finally deciding to stand on his left foot. Romo continues to joke and make comments while standing on one foot before finally losing balance after 22 seconds.

The CBS commentator is then asked if he is willing to breathe into a PBT (Preliminary Breath Test) device, but he declines, saying, “We’re not doing that. I’ve heard from all the lawyers don’t ever do that,” which the officer accepts. He then asks, “Did I pass this test?” and is told to turn around. “No, I didn’t, huh,” he adds. Romo then asks if he can have his phone so he can call about a plane about to take off, but he is informed that he is “under arrest for operating under the influence.” He is then re-handcuffed, and the video ends.

Romo has not commented publicly since his arrest and release, though he withdrew from the Texas State Open, a golf tournament he was scheduled to play in this week.

CBS has also not officially commented on Romo’s arrest. An anonymous CBS executive told The Daily Mail that while the incident was “a big deal,” it’s “not going to get him fired.”

Romo currently has a court date set for Monday, Sept. 21, one day after a Week 2 NFL game he is scheduled to call for CBS.