Tiger Woods joined Jim Nantz and Trevor Immelman in the CBS booth during Saturday’s third-round action of the Genesis Invitational at the Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, CA. It was a wide-ranging conversation for nearly 20 minutes on the CBS broadcast.

Among the topics during Woods’ appearance in the booth was his status for the 2026 Masters.

Woods, 50, hasn’t played in an official tournament since July 2004. He underwent disc replacement surgery in October 2025, making for the seventh back procedure he’s had. Additionally, he had surgery to repair a ruptured Achilles last March.

“And of course, (Rory) McIlroy will defend, Scottie (Scheffler) will be there,” Nantz said to Woods about the Masters. “Anybody else you know who might be playing this year?”

“I know I’ll be there,” Woods said, while smiling. “We’re going to open up The Patch, and Trev and I are going to be part of a great dinner.”

“I didn’t ask specifically about you,” Nantz said with a laugh. “I just thought maybe you knew someone who might play.”

“Yeah, absolutely, I know a lot of people that are playing,” Woods quipped.

Immelman was more direct asking Woods about the possibility of playing at Augusta.

“Is there a possibility that you can get out there?” Immelman asked Woods.

“There is,” Woods said.

Trevor Immelman: “Is there a possibility that you can get out there (to play the Masters)?” Tiger Woods: “There is.” Jim Nantz: “Would you play a tournament before that?” Tiger Woods: “I don’t know.” ⛳️🐅🎙️pic.twitter.com/iLxZh3PNnC — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) February 21, 2026

“That’s exciting,” Immelman responded.

Nantz then asked Woods if he would play a tournament before the Masters.

“I don’t know,” Woods replied. “I don’t know. Whether it’s regular tour, senior tour, or member-guest, I don’t know.”

“I wish I could be out this week playing with these guys,” Woods, the host of the Genesis Invitational, explained Watching these kids play this golf course is quite fun.”

“I wish I could be out this week playing with these guys. Watching these kids play this golf course is quite fun.” @thegenesisinv – Tiger Woods pic.twitter.com/UoOh7HiJlC — Golf on CBS ⛳ (@GolfonCBS) February 21, 2026

Woods is a five-time Masters champion, with his 2019 victory representing his last major win (before that, his most recent major championship was the 2008 U.S. Open).

CBS would certainly love Woods to play in what would be a boost for TV ratings. The 2026 Masters begin on Thursday, April 9.

