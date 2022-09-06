Last month, CBS announced their main NFL on CBS lineup and their plans for the main network’s The NFL Today pregame show (which will feature mostly the same cast, but has Jonathan Jones joining as lead insider). Now, they’ve announced their plans for their 10th season of CBS Sports Network’s That Other Pregame Show, which has three new additions: Thomas Davis, Kyle Long, and Aditi Kinkhabwala. They’ll join returning host Adam Schein and returning analysts Jones, Amy Trask, and Brock Vereen. Both Schein and Trask have been there for the entire 10 seasons of this show.

For famed NFL guard Long, this is a return to TOPS. Long, a first-round draft pick out of Oregon in 2013 by the Chicago Bears, initially joined the show in 2020 after a seven-year career with Chicago (including three straight Pro Bowl nods from 2013-15 and a second-team All-Pro pick in 2014), but then came out of retirement last season to play for the Kansas City Chiefs (although he didn’t wind up actually playing for them, thanks to a preseason knee injury and then the team’s line being largely set when he was able to return). Long retired again this offseason, and now is back in his old stomping grounds at TOPS.

Davis, known for an impressive 16-year NFL career at linebacker, is a fully new addition to TOPS. He was drafted in the first round out of Georgia by the Carolina Panthers in 2005, and played for them from 2005-18, racking up three straight Pro Bowl selections from 2015-17, a first-team All-Pro nod in 2015, and a second-team All-Pro nod in 2013. He also played for the Los Angeles Chargers in 2019 and for Washington in 2020, then retired after that season.

Kinkhabwala is a panelist on CBSSN’s We Need To Talk all-women studio show, and she joined CBS’ NFL coverage this year as a reporter following a 2012-22 stint with the NFL Network. She is also a co-host on 93.7 The Fan in Pittsburgh, the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s “Football Heaven” podcast, and SiriusXM NFL radio.

That Other Pregame Show airs on CBSSN from 9 a.m. to noon Eastern through Week 10 of the NFL regular season, and from 8 a.m. to noon Eastern for the rest of the season. TOPS will also have a season preview episode on CBSSN Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET.

[Paramount Press Express]