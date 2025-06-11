Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle

CBS’s NFL pregame show is hitting the road this season.

The network announced that its Sunday pregame program, The NFL Today, will travel on-site for select matchups this year. The show will start its season live from Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin during the Packers’ Week 1 rivalry game against the Detroit Lions.

With J.J. Watt taking a job in the booth, CBS’s studio show will feature a slimmer panel of host James Brown alongside analysts Bill Cowher, Nate Burleson, and Matt Ryan.

This season, THE NFL TODAY will hit the road on select Sundays with live, on-site shows for some of CBS Sports’ most-anticipated games of the 2025 NFL slate. The guys will kick things off in Week 1 from Lambeau Field as the Packers host the Lions on September 7. pic.twitter.com/duthGB1vvl — CBS Sports PR (@CBSSportsGang) June 11, 2025

Last year, CBS dipped its toe in on-site productions for The NFL Today by traveling to Buffalo for a marquee game between the Bills and Kansas City Chiefs. Later in the season, the show traveled on-location for a Bills-Lions game.

Various other pregame shows have made on-site productions a regular occurrence. ESPN’s Monday Night Countdown emanates from its game every week. Prime Video’s Thursday Night Football also travels on-site for all of its games. But those are both different animals. ESPN and Prime Video only air one game per week. CBS can have six or seven.

And given that the show airs before a full slate of NFL games rather than just one, having The NFL Today travel on-site can give it more of a College GameDay type feel. CBS Sports lead NFL play-by-play announcer Jim Nantz is certainly a fan of the move.

The NFL Today has long played second-fiddle to its direct competitor Fox NFL Sunday. Taking a unique approach, one that highlights more of the NFL’s gameday atmosphere, could very well help close the gap between the two shows.