Syndication: The Tennessean

CBS and The CW seem to dig beach volleyball.

The networks have reportedly reached a multiyear deal with the Association of Volleyball Professionals (AVP) to air beach volleyball beginning this summer. Per a report by Brian Steinberg in Variety, CBS will air the AVP League Championship on August 31 at 2 p.m. ET, with a package of regular season games slated to air on the CBS Sports Network cable channel. The CW, on the other hand, will broadcast Saturday night matches in the 8 p.m. ET window beginning Memorial Day and ending Labor Day.

The new rights deals should increase the league’s reach significantly. AVP commissioner Robert Corvino told Variety that CBS and The CW “are going to provide a platform to get this incredible sport more consistency and in front of as many eyeballs as we possibly can.”

No details were reported on the deal’s financial arrangements.

AVP has eight teams spanning from Los Angeles to New York City. Unlike indoor volleyball, which has two major competing professional leagues, AVP is the only game in town when it comes to beach volleyball. The sport is consistently one of the most popular events during the Summer Olympics, making it a prime candidate for growth on a wide-reaching platform like broadcast television.