Since joining CBS Sports in June 2023 as a WNBA analyst and reporter, Terrika Foster-Brasby has been a regular on CBS Sports HQ and CBS Sports Network to break down both the league and sport in general.

That won’t be changing anytime soon.

Foster-Brasby shared Tuesday that she would be sticking with the network through 2025 as the sides agreed on an extension.

What God has for you… Excited to announce my continuation working with the CBS Sports family on @CBSSportsNet & @CBSSportsHQ through 2025! I’ve loved my time with @CBSSports and looking forward to the next year! ??? pic.twitter.com/LSWP6tPoWv — Terrika (@SheKnowsSports) March 6, 2024

In addition to her coverage at CBS Sports, Foster-Brasby is also co-host of ESPN’s ‘Around the Rim’ podcast, where she and fellow WNBA analyst LaChina Robinson take a look at the league’s biggest stories, games, and events of the week. Additionally, Foster-Brasby was part of the Connecticut Sun’s broadcast last season, serving as the team’s sideline reporter. Foster-Brasby has also appeared on Peacock’s ‘Brother from Another’ along with previously covering Major League Baseball and getting bylines in SLAM Magazine and the New York Times as a freelancer. She also has appeared on Canada’s CBC and has been on multiple panels on MSNBC discussing a wide range of topics.

With women’s basketball rapidly gaining popularity, it’s great to see someone like Foster-Brasby continue to get rewarded with opportunities. Her knowledge of the game makes her a valuable asset, and it’s tremendous to see that she can jump between networks and provide her expertise.

