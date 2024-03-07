Credit: ESPN
By Robert O'Neill on

Since joining CBS Sports in June 2023 as a WNBA analyst and reporter, Terrika Foster-Brasby has been a regular on CBS Sports HQ and CBS Sports Network to break down both the league and sport in general.

That won’t be changing anytime soon.

Foster-Brasby shared Tuesday that she would be sticking with the network through 2025 as the sides agreed on an extension.

In addition to her coverage at CBS Sports, Foster-Brasby is also co-host of ESPN’s ‘Around the Rim’ podcast, where she and fellow WNBA analyst LaChina Robinson take a look at the league’s biggest stories, games, and events of the week. Additionally, Foster-Brasby was part of the Connecticut Sun’s broadcast last season, serving as the team’s sideline reporter. Foster-Brasby has also appeared on Peacock’s ‘Brother from Another’ along with previously covering Major League Baseball and getting bylines in SLAM Magazine and the New York Times as a freelancer. She also has appeared on Canada’s CBC and has been on multiple panels on MSNBC discussing a wide range of topics.

With women’s basketball rapidly gaining popularity, it’s great to see someone like Foster-Brasby continue to get rewarded with opportunities. Her knowledge of the game makes her a valuable asset, and it’s tremendous to see that she can jump between networks and provide her expertise.

