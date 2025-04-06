Photo Credit: CBS Sports

CBS Sports paid a touching tribute to the late Greg Gumbel on their studio show Saturday before the Final Four, and Ernie Johnson and Clark Kellogg could not hide the emotion in their voice as they remembered their longtime colleague.

Gumbel, who died Dec. 27 at age 78, had a legendary career in broadcasting, but he may be best remembered as the longtime voice of college basketball on CBS. The network played a tribute video before the first semifinal game, showing clips of Gumbel in action, with that familiar voice and smile, along with remembrances from friends and colleagues.

Fans knew Gumbel had a keen sense of humor, but behind the scenes, he was apparently even more of a joker. And everyone loved his cheerful demeanor. Former NFL on CBS partner Phil Simms said, “As soon as you mention the word Greg Gumbel, I almost want to laugh and smile, because that’s who he was.”

CBS put together a beautiful tribute to Greg Gumbel ahead of the Final Four. 🏀🎙️❤️ (via @CBSSports)pic.twitter.com/BaeewCj5S2 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) April 5, 2025



Terry Bradshaw concluded the video on an emotional note: “I’m blessed to have worked with you and gotten to have known you. I’m glad you’re in heaven today.”

And with one last image of Gumbel making a quip, the broadcast cut to the studio show.

“We miss that man,” Johnson said, his voice clearly cracking. Johnson turned to Kellogg: “You sat next to him more than anybody else here.”

“I did, and um,” Kellogg said, his voice breaking. He quickly collected himself. “He was a great hang … He was a platinum-level, great hang. I miss him forever, but we’ll remember him even more … and the memories will hold me in good stead for the rest of my life.”

“In my entire coaching career, that was the voice I wanted to hear,” Jay Wright said. The former Villanova coach credited Gumbel with helping him when he started his broadcast career.

Charles Barkley lightened the mood, mentioning Gumbel’s love for the Rolling Stones.

“Man, he was just an awesome person,” Barkley said. “I’m going to miss those awful dad jokes. You know, sometimes when people tell jokes, they’re either funny, or you laugh because they were so bad, I’m going to miss that. But the thing I’m going to miss the most is us arguing about the [Rolling] Stones compared to the Eagles.”

Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Clark Kellogg, Kenny Smith, and Jay Wright remember Greg Gumbel ahead of the Final Four. “He was a pro’s pro. It’s the best way I can say it.” – Ernie Johnson 🏀🎙️❤️pic.twitter.com/KpHkvl0hYb — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) April 5, 2025



“The Selection Show became his soundtrack,” Johnson said. “Every year, you’d hear that, and that became kind of like his trademark in basketball, without him really trying. … He never made the show about him. Just because of his professionalism, it became identifiable with him.

“He was a pro’s pro. It’s the best way I can say it.”