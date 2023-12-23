The Pittsburgh Steelers have been under the microscope for the past few weeks. The trouble for the Steelers is that it hasn’t related to anything great.

Wide receivers Diontae Johnson and George Pickens have recently been scrutinized over effort concerns. The crux of the situation is that Johnson and Pickens haven’t done some of the dirty work necessary to make winning plays. This has been featured across the spectrum throughout the week, with former Steelers defensive back and ESPN analyst Ryan Clark emerging with his own thoughts.

ESPN’s Shannon Sharpe also had his own hypothesis on the situation. This week on ‘First Take,’ Sharpe accused Johnson and Pickens of only seeing their value through receptions and touchdowns. The passionate speech by Sharpe highlighted his willingness to lay it all on the line, something the Pro Football Hall of Famer doesn’t think is happening in the Steel City.

"Diontae Johnson and George Pickens only see their value in catching passes and touchdowns." –@ShannonSharpe ? pic.twitter.com/dbXNR7PAO6 — First Take (@FirstTake) December 22, 2023

The thought has apparently traveled over to former Steelers coach Bill Cowher. Now a CBS Sports analyst on ‘The NFL Today,’ Cowher has plenty of arguments to have a say in what’s going on. Cowher spoke about his concerns over the drama in western Pennsylvania on ‘The Pat McAfee Show’ this week.

"Culture really is about commitment & sacrifice.. You're not just playing with one another, you're playing for one another.. The struggle has been on offense all season long & Pittsburgh has to get back to what Steeler football is all about" ~ @CowherCBS #PMSLive #HereWeGo pic.twitter.com/siAip85O78 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) December 21, 2023

“It is disappointing to see and hear what George Pickens talks about,” Cowher expressed. “Culture really is about commitment and sacrifice. You’re not just playing with one another; you’re playing for one another. And no, I could never imagine a player at all not performing and giving everything. Because, to me, it’s all about effort. We don’t wanna make mistakes. I get it, you know. Sometimes, we don’t make the right call. But the one thing that should never be questioned is your effort and your ability to be there for your teammate. Picking somebody up.

“So, that is very bothersome,” Cowher said. “I think there’s gotta be consequences for that. And so, we’ll see what happens with it, and he’s going to be held accountable. There’s gotta be accountability.”

Cowher knows everything it takes to not only coach in Pittsburgh but to endure in the Steel City. He went through many years of highs, some lean years as well before the Steelers won Super Bowl XL as his retirement gift.

The only question will be to see what Pittsburgh does about all the trouble brewing.

[Pat McAfee]