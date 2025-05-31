Credit: CBS Sports

As it prepared to broadcast the 2025 UEFA Men’s Champions League final, CBS Sports announced that it had acquired the rights to the UEFA Women’s Champions League in the United States through 2030.

Beginning with next season, Paramount+ will stream CBS Sports’ coverage of all 75 matches each season, with select matches airing on CBS Sports Network and CBS Sports Golazo Network. That includes league play, a newly added knockout phase play-offs round, and the UEFA Women’s Champions League final.

“The UEFA Women’s Champions League with its world-class players and elite clubs adds tremendous value to CBS Sports’ premium soccer portfolio,” said Dan Weinberg, Executive Vice President of Programming, CBS Sports in a release. “CBS Sports is proud to be the home of the UEFA Women’s Champions League and all men’s UEFA club competitions through the end of the decade, further solidifying Paramount+ as the premier and must-have destination for soccer fans.”

DAZN and YouTube had shared the rights for the previous four years.

The agreement extends CBS’s extensive soccer broadcasting rights in the U.S. That includes all UEFA competitions, such as the men’s Champions League, Europa League, Europa Conference League, and Youth League, as well as women’s competitions in the NWSL, Concacaf W Champions Cup, and the Concacaf W Gold Cup.

“We are delighted to expand our partnership with CBS Sports, bringing the UEFA Women’s Champions League alongside the UEFA men’s club competitions,” said Guy-Laurent Epstein, Managing Director at UC3. “As the competition embarks on an exciting new era, we look forward to CBS Sports delivering its dynamic and insightful coverage to American audiences, showcasing the highest level of women’s club football in its new format over the next five seasons.”