There’s never a good time for a network to lose its feed. But a network losing its feed while covering a championship game in a sport is particularly bad.

That’s exactly what happened to CBS Sports Network on Sunday during its coverage of the CFL’s Grey Cup between the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Toronto Argonauts.

With 2:14 remaining in the third quarter, Blue Bomber kicker Sergio Castillo made a field goal, trimming the Argonaut lead to 17-13. Before the kick, Winnipeg quarterback Zach Collaros hurt his hand on a throw. Cameras showed Collaros running to the locker room for treatment, then went to show a replay of how he was hurt. But as the replay began, the screen went black and CBS Sports Network’s feed went out.

Whatever the issue was seemed to be exclusively with the CBS Sports Network feed. Feeds on Canada’s The Sports Network and CTV were unbothered.

After the feed cut, the network then went to an extended commercial break. Fortunately, while inconvenient, the issue was fixed relatively quickly. The feed returned in about two minutes, with roughly that much time having ticked off the game clock while it was out.

