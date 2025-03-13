Screen grab: VSiN

A pillar of CBS Sports’ college sports coverage is calling it a career, with Dennis Dodd taking to X to announce his impending retirement.

“Some personal news: I’ve made the decision to retire April 10 after 27 years with CBS Sports, the greatest sports platform in the world,” Dodd wrote.

“I am proud to have worked alongside true professionals. I’ll miss all my friends and colleagues in the business. Time for new adventures. I’ll still be around, just not on deadline!”

As he alluded to in his post, Dennis Dodd first joined CBS in 1998 and has been a staple of the outlet’s online sports coverage for nearly three decades since — an uncommonly long stint at a single employer in today’s sports media climate. Prior to joining what was then known as CBS SportsLine, the Missouri alum worked for the Kansas City Star, the St. Louis Sun, The National, the Omaha World-Herald and SportsWriters Direct.

While Dodd covered a variety of sports, including the NFL, MLB, NHL, college basketball and college baseball throughout his sportswriting career, he is best known for his college football coverage. According to his CBS Sports bio, he is one of seven media members to have covered all 16 BCS National Championship Games from 1999-2014, while he also chronicled the sport’s ever-shifting landscape throughout conference realignment, the implementation — and expansion — of the playoff and NIL.

In a farewell column published on Thursday, Dennis Dodd reflected on his career, shared memories and issued predictions for the future of college athletics. He also cited his desire to spend more time with his family, friends and barcalounger as the primary driving force behind his decision to retire following the upcoming Final Four.

“I’ll miss the hell out of all of it,” Dodd admitted. “Well, everything but the parking.”