Credit: CBS Sports

Brian Kelly and Doug Pederson aren’t returning to the sidelines, at least not yet, but they’ll both be calling football games for CBS Sports this season.

CBS Sports officially announced that the longtime coaches will join its college football coverage this season as analysts.

Kelly, who was fired by LSU during the 2025 season, will join the company to serve as a game analyst, as a studio analyst on “Inside College Football” on Tuesdays, and contribute to CBS Sports HQ.

Pederson, who won a Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles but was fired following a less-successful three-year stint with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2024, will call games on CBS Sports Network. He is expected to be in the booth for 10 games this season.

Kelly’s move to CBS Sports had been previously reported by Ryan Glasspiegel of Front Office Sports. He had joined CBS Sports Network for its coverage of the NFL Draft in April, saying that “my motivation is to want to get back to building relationships and successful programs in college football.”

The 64-year-old is scheduled to make his booth debut on the Week 0 game between Jacksonville State and North Dakota State on Saturday, Aug. 29 on CBS Sports Network. He is also scheduled to be on the call for Texas Tech at Oregon State in Week 2 and BYU at Colorado State in Week 3, both of which will be broadcast on CBS.

It’s unclear if he’s looking to make broadcasting his new profession or if this is a stopgap before his next coaching gig.