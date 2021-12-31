The South Carolina Gamecocks took down the North Carolina Tar Heels 38-21 in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl on Thursday in Charlotte, NC. The postgame festivities for South Carolina included head coach Shane Beamer getting 4.5 gallons of mayonnaise dumped on him (a “celebration” that people were very excited to see).

Well, CBS Sports national college football writer Dennis Dodd sent out a tweet that has since been deleted, mocking the bowl game — and many of the bowl games in general — and mayo bath.

Here’s a screenshot (and below that, you’ll see why Beamer led to Dodd’s tweet being deleted):

Shane Beamer made Dennis Dodd delete his tweet. That’s my head coach. #FutureIsBright pic.twitter.com/BjikfC660E — James (@GamecockSplash) December 31, 2021

“My God, we’ve reached the point where hyping a condiment being poured on an adult male passes for programming. When we have the discussion about bowl relevance, I’ll start right here.”

And Beamer put Dodd on blast in response:

What’s it like being so miserable all the time ? For a sport you “cover” @dennisdoddcbs …Praying for you I still remember back in July at SEC Media Days when you said the CEILING for our team was 2 wins …Keep bringing that expert “analysis” Happy New Year #FindSomeJoy https://t.co/2C0hJ54oSE — Shane Beamer (@CoachSBeamer) December 30, 2021

That’s an all-timer in the “Coaches calling out media members on Twitter” department.

Dodd hasn’t responded to Beamer’s tweet (but Dodd deleting his own tweet is more or less a response).