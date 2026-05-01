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Free agent quarterback Russell Wilson appears as if he is ready to embark on a new chapter in his career. But it’s not one in the NFL, it could be one on television.

According to Andrew Marchand at The Athletic, Wilson is already in negotiations with television networks over a potential broadcast role that would begin in the 2026 season and see him call it a day on his illustrious career. Specifically, Wilson is reportedly talking with CBS Sports over a role on their network pregame show The NFL Today.

A landing spot on The NFL Today makes all the sense in the world for both the quarterback and the network. Wilson had a guest role on the show last season in what amounted to a media audition and CBS currently has an empty chair after the departure of Matt Ryan to the Atlanta Falcons front office. With Mike Tomlin being signed by NBC,

Wilson is arguably the biggest name that an NFL media partner could hire as a new analyst, but Marchand also reports that CBS has also reached out to Carolina Panthers legend Luke Kuechly to gauge his interest. Kuechly joined the Panthers radio team in 2022 and impressed while he was on the call for the Monday Night Football Playbook altcast last season.

Russell Wilson is a 10-time Pro Bowl player and won a Super Bowl with the Seattle Seahawks. However, his career has been in a slow decline since his blockbuster trade to the Denver Broncos before the 2022 season. Wilson was just 11-19 in a disastrous two seasons in the Mile High City before the Broncos took a disastrous cap hit to be freed from his $242 million contract. Since then, he has had stops in Pittsburgh and with the New York Giants where he served as a backup to Jaxson Dart and even Jameis Winston in 2025.

Wilson certainly has the polish to be a great analyst and presence on television. However, one of the criticisms that has followed him throughout his NFL career is that he has maybe a little too much polish and isn’t genuine. If Russell Wilson does indeed decide to hang it up and enter the media world, his challenge will be proving his own authenticity, not just how he can communicate X’s and O’s.