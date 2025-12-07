Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

An NFL quarterback is a de facto management position. It’s not the other 21 starters on a football team.

A QB is a leading spokesperson for a multi-billion-dollar corporation. Most quarterbacks are careful about what they say. Their words generate news and often represent the views of the organization they work for. If they aren’t taught this explicitly, they certainly learn it as they go from high school to college to the pros. Better to say something unremarkable than inflammatory.

Few NFL quarterbacks have made a career out of saying uninteresting things more than Russell Wilson. Wilson has a reputation for being dull, weird, inauthentic, and insincere. This Sunday, he has the chance to alter that narrative when he joins CBS Sports as a guest analyst. The New York Giants have a bye week, and, interestingly, Wilson’s teammate, Jameis Winston, is scheduled to appear on Fox NFL pregame shows this weekend.

Thrilled to have 10x Pro Bowler, 2020 Walter Payton Man of the Year and Super Bowl Champion @DangeRussWilson on to talk ball this Sunday 👏 pic.twitter.com/1gDdEVT3vL — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) December 4, 2025

For Russell Wilson, this is a prime audition spot for the Super Bowl champion and 10-time Pro Bowler. If Wilson can wow both his audience and his employer by revealing a different side to his personality, he could position himself for a prosperous career in broadcasting. He won’t get Tom Brady money, but it could be a pretty sweet gig.

Wilson is 37 and was a healthy scratch last week for the first time in his 14-year career. He’s on a New York Giants team that is 2-11 and has an interim coach. This looks like the last ride for Mr. Unlimited. Assuming that Wilson retires after this season, there is no reason to play it safe anymore.

In his zeal to protect his public image, Russell Wilson has too often focused on being what he believes others expect, instead of simply being himself. He has been the dorky grade-schooler who tries to be too chummy. That was less of an issue when he was with the Seattle Seahawks, where he will always be beloved for delivering the franchise’s first championship. That became more of a talking point with his failures with the Denver Broncos, Pittsburgh Steelers, and New York Giants.

So few former NFL players stand out as analysts. Most of them are reluctant to criticize publicly. Many don’t offer much in terms of insights or storytelling. As someone who has played for four teams, three Super Bowl-winning coaches (Pete Carroll, Mike Tomlin, and Sean Payton), and has been in the league for over a decade, Wilson probably has plenty to say. The question is: is he willing to say it?

Russell Wilson has no regrets about Mr. Unlimited video pic.twitter.com/EHaUf3l7YN — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) July 31, 2025

There is a lot of money in the content business for those who are willing to put themselves out there. The NFL’s popularity continues to rise, and there is an insatiable appetite for information. If Russell Wilson sticks to his old script and is optimistic about everything, he will fail spectacularly. Nobody wants to hear that. What the public wants is to have a better understanding of how the league truly works. There are challenges every team is looking to overcome. Wilson is qualified to examine those issues and provide detailed reasons why teams win and lose.

We don’t know what Wilson’s long-term goals are. Maybe his CBS appearance is merely a dalliance, and then he’ll move on to something else. However, if he’s serious about broadcasting, the future in that space might be truly unlimited for Mr. Unlimited.