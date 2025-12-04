Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

As Russell Wilson’s NFL playing career appears to be winding down, he’ll be testing the media waters this week with CBS.

CBS Sports announced Wilson will join them as a guest analyst for the network this Sunday, as the New York Giants are on their bye week. Wilson is playing on his fourth team in five years and lost his starting job after just three weeks this season. Further, the 37-year-old quarterback was a healthy scratch with the Giants last week.

If Wilson wants to cling to his NFL career as a backup quarterback, he should get that opportunity next season. But if he’s ready to try something different, Wilson should have even more media opportunities, and CBS appears to be first in line.

“Thrilled to have 10x Pro Bowler, 2020 Walter Payton Man of the Year and Super Bowl Champion [Russell Wilson] on to talk ball this Sunday,” the NFL on CBS announced Thursday morning.

It’s not clear what Wilson’s role will be, but considering the graphic lists The NFL Today and the NFL Today+, it’s reasonable to assume the former Super Bowl champion will be joining both shows this weekend.

As much as Wilson has been accused of being strange and even phony at times throughout his career, the sky is the limit for Mr. Unlimited as a potential media personality. Wilson is smart, polished, comfortable on camera, easy to listen to, and certainly brings a lot of NFL credibility with him.

Despite some of the criticisms against Wilson in recent years, going in front of a camera every Sunday could give him the chance to rebuild his reputation, regain some popularity, and maybe even remind everyone he is worthy of being a Hall of Famer. Just look at what a pivot to media has done for Alex Rodriguez’s reputation; there’s no reason Wilson can’t find similar success on TV if he wants it.