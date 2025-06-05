Screen grab: CBS

As Bill Belichick attempted to perform damage control in the aftermath of his now-famous interview on CBS Sunday Morning, the North Carolina head coach released a statement claiming that he had been assured that the conversation would only focus on his upcoming book.

We now know why he may have thought that.

According to TMZ, Belichick’s book publicist, David Kass, repeatedly insisted that Tony Dokoupil would only ask the 6-time Super Bowl champion head coach questions about “The Art of Winning: Lessons from a Life in Football.” Messages obtained by the outlet show the Simon & Schuster senior director of publicity telling Belichick, “I can assure you that the conversation [will be] about the book” while attempting to persuade him to participate in the interview.

“I wouldn’t be this insistent if this wasn’t so important to book sales and without risk,” Kass reportedly told the former New England Patriots head coach.

While the publicist did warn Belichick that there “would likely be one question about what you’re up to now,” he also assured the head coach via writing that he had spoken with a CBS producer “about sticking to the book and shared that if they do, they’ll get a great interview, and he was really open, saying he’s not interested in going beyond the book.” He also told the Tar Heels head coach that the segment would be a “puff piece” that was “designed to make everyone look good and sell books.”

Obviously, that’s not what ultimately happened, as Dokoupil asked the 73-year-old head coach multiple questions about his relationship with his 24-year-old girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, who interrupted the interview following a question about how the couple first met. Kass, meanwhile, didn’t attend the interview in-person, reportedly writing to Belichick’s camp that he “had asked Bill if he wanted me there and he didn’t seem to care, so I thought it best to stay back and not lose all that time in transit.”

What followed was a PR firestorm, including reports regarding Hudson’s behavior on set and alleged involvement in the North Carolina program. The backlashed prompted Belichick to release a statement via North Carolina insisting that he was only expecting to field questions focused on his upcoming book.

“Prior to this interview, I clearly communicated with my publicist at Simon & Schuster that any promotional interviews I participated in would agree to focus solely on the contents of the book,” he wrote. “Unfortunately, that expectation was not honored during the interview.”

CBS responded with a statement of its own, insisting that it had never agreed to such terms while also denying accusations that the segment had been “selectively edited.”

At the time, it appeared that the primary issue here was between Bill Belichick and CBS, but following TMZ’s latest report, it looks like the head coach’s real problem might be with his publisher. In any event, the interview proved to be the launching point for one of 2025’s most bizarre stories, one that continues to generate headlines and ignite sports media feuds nearly two months later.