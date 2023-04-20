CBS is officially in the pickleball game.

The Carvana Professional Pickleball Association (PPA Tour) announced a deal with CBS Sports on Wednesday for the 2023 season. The network will provide over 30 hours of coverage for what’s been described as the “fastest-growing sport in America.” The sport of the future will be aired across CBS, CBS Sports Network and Paramount+.

Connor Pardoe, the CEO of the PPA Tour, released a statement on the deal:

“Pickleball has built an impressive name for itself in the world of entertainment in an extraordinarily short amount of time, and our agreement with CBS Sports is an important symptom of that,” said Pardoe. “Thanks to networks like CBS Sports, we’re able to showcase our sport and our professional athletes across the globe.”

This isn’t the first time that the PPA Tour and CBS have joined forces to televise pickleball to a national audience. Last year, the Skechers Summer Invitational was broadcasted on the network from Aug. 13-14 and viewership hit an all-time high. With ESPN’s inaugural Pickleball Salm doing impressive numbers earlier this month, it’s only fitting that CBS would throw its hat in the pickleball ring again. Of course, those broadcasts have involved tennis legends, but the viewership numbers speak for themselves.

CBS Sports will have its first weekend of pickleball coverage this Friday, April 21, with the PPA Tour’s Newport Beach Doubles Shootout. Live coverage will take place from 3-6 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network and then on Saturday, it will be on CBS and streaming on CBS from 1-2 p.m. ET.

The current schedule model appears to be that the PPA Tour and CBS have agreed upon one weekend each month — except June — from now until August. It remains to be seen what the ratings will look like, but if all goes well, pickleball could become a permanent fixture on CBS and its other partnered networks.

