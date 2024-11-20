Syndication: hollandsentinel.com

Volleyball will continue to have a presence on linear television.

Pro Volleyball Federation, the women’s volleyball league that launched in January, has reached a two-year media rights extension with CBS, according to Mollie Cahillane of Sports Business Journal.

The new deal will see up to 20 matches from the league air on CBS Sports Network next season, up from ten matches in its inaugural season. The two semifinal matches and final will also air on the CBSSN cable channel. New this year, one PVF match will air on the CBS broadcast network (last year’s deal simply had an option for CBS to air a match).

The vast majority of PVF matches during its inaugural season were streamed live on YouTube, something that will reportedly continue in 2025. However, Cahillane also reports that PVF is working with two additional media partners that will be announced prior to the 2025 season.

With this rights renewal, CBS Sports Network now has substantial pieces of three women’s sports leagues. The cable channel aired 12 WNBA games this past season, and aired at least 18 NWSL matches.

In addition to expanding its media rights partnerships, the PVF is also adding teams. Franchises in both Dallas, Texas and Kansas City, Missouri are slated to join in 2026.

[Sports Business Journal]